Another day, another phone scam
BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.
Scammers are calling residents asking for money to settle a civil case over the phone.
Contact authorities if you receive a call from anyone demanding you pay by card, money order, etc.
In Barnwell County, you can verify civil cases by calling the Civil Division at 803-541-1187.
