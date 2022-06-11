Another day, another phone scam

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Scammers are calling residents asking for money to settle a civil case over the phone.

Contact authorities if you receive a call from anyone demanding you pay by card, money order, etc.

In Barnwell County, you can verify civil cases by calling the Civil Division at 803-541-1187.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.