ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barnwell County, SC

Another day, another phone scam

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ea27y_0g7eImkT00

BARNWELL COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a phone scam.

Scammers are calling residents asking for money to settle a civil case over the phone.

Contact authorities if you receive a call from anyone demanding you pay by card, money order, etc.

In Barnwell County, you can verify civil cases by calling the Civil Division at 803-541-1187.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

1 arrested, another faces charges as details emerge in slaying of 21-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As the community mourns two young men shot dead over the weekend in Augusta, deputies are making progress on arresting suspects. Even as a surge in deadly violence continued with a fatal shooting Tuesday morning on Wrightsboro Road, we learned that Keyon Smiley, 31, was arrested in the weekend shooting of Logan Etterle, 21, at 10th and Broad streets.
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barnwell County, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
Barnwell County, SC
Crime & Safety
WRDW-TV

Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that draws a weekend crowd where a shooting occurred over the weekend will no longer park at that spot. K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Four men indicted on illegal firearms, drugs charges

(WJBF) – Four men are facing federal charges related to drug trafficking and illegal possession of firearms. The four were under investigation as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a collaboration between federal, state and local law enforcement agencies. Deon Brown, 30, of Augusta, charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Cocaine, Crack Cocaine, and […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Columbia County runaway teen located

#Update: According to the CCSO Facebook page, this young lady has been located. COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 16-year-old Alexia Villanueva. She was last seen in the area if Meriden Drive on foot. She is believed to have left the residence yesterday, between 9:30 pm and 7:00 […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fraud#The Civil Division#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF

Suspect arrested in Logan Etterle Murder, 2nd suspect sought

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for the death of Logan Etterle. Etterle was shot and killed on Broad Street early Sunday morning. Related Stories: ‘He was one of the best friends I ever had:’ Friends remember man shot and killed on Broad Street “We’re always devastated when we […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Ex-coach sentenced for biting, touching 12-year-old girl

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A former Aiken County coach has been sentenced after pleading guilty to inappropriately touching and biting a 12-year-old girl. Benjamin Kesselring was scheduled to go to trial Monday on a charge of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree. But instead of going to trial, he opted to plead guilty to that charge, according to prosecutors.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Police: Stolen golf cart in Yemassee

YEMASSEE, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating after a golf cart was stolen out of Yemassee, South Carolina. The Yemassee Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating the golf cart. Officers received the report in the area of Hill Rd and Salkehatchie Rd. The golf cart is described as a black Yamaha […]
YEMASSEE, SC
WRDW-TV

Arrest made in Aiken’s 2nd restroom-peeping case within weeks

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Aiken man has been arrested on suspicion of trying to record video of a girl in a restroom stall – the second suspect to be arrested on similar charges in recent weeks. Christopher Carson Crow, 40, was arrested Sunday in connection with an incident...
AIKEN, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wgac.com

New Information Released About Gun Incident at Augusta Mall

Richmond County authorities have released more information about an incident at Augusta Mall Sunday that had many shoppers running from the facility. A witness told deputies she saw two groups of 5 or 6 black males enter the mall near the food court where she was eating. She said a verbal altercation between the two groups began and that’s when one of the males involved pulled up his shirt, revealing a gun.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead Tuesday morning in Augusta’s third homicide in three days. The report of the latest slaying came in at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. It was at a Captain D’s restaurant about halfway between Damascus Road...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

2 more young men mourned as Augusta confronts stubborn crime surge

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta’s two latest slaying victims are being mourned at the start of what could be a very deadly summer if a surge in shootings continues. An uptick in shootings and other violent crimes has left a trial of deaths and injuries across the CSRA since mid-April, striking bigger cities and small towns alike. The latest deadly shootings happened early Sunday in Augusta, leaving two young men dead:
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Person found dead in abandoned home in Dearing, Ga

DEARING, Ga. (WJBF) – The McDuffie County Sheriff’s Office and McDuffie County Coroner’s Office are investigating after a person was found dead in an abandoned house in Dearing Sunday afternoon. The abandoned home, which is located near the intersection of Ellington Airline Road and Fish Hatchery Road, was the sight of an investigation Sunday after […]
DEARING, GA
WJBF

RCSO investigating call of shots fired at Augusta Mall

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene after a call of shots fired at Augusta Mall. According to the deputies, no one fired a gun, but someone may have waved a firearm and several of the mall patrons ran into parking lots. This incident is still being investigated. This […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy