Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. gets his eighth college offer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...

SMITHSBURG, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO