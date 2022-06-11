ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisburg, PA

Harrisburg’s Kyle Williams Jr. gets his eighth college offer

By Brian Linder
PennLive.com
PennLive.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kyle Williams Jr. is now up to an even eight college offers. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The latest for Harrisburg’s rising senior...

www.pennlive.com

Comments

 

PennLive.com

HACC signs articulation agreement with F&M College

Honor students attending HACC will now be eligible to finish their bachelor’s degree at Franklin & Marshall College in Lancaster. Starting this fall, honors students who have completed at least one year at HACC (formerly known as Harrisburg Area Community College) can transfer to Franklin & Marshall College under an articulation agreement the two institutions signed last month. The agreement is the first of its kind between the two institutions.
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

Md. man pleads guilty to participating in 2016 triple homicide in Franklin County barn

A man connected to three drug-related deaths at a Franklin County barn six years ago pleaded guilty Monday before U.S. District Court Judge Christopher C. Connor. Jerrell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland, faces a possible life sentence for participating in the 2016 murders of the individuals near Mercersburg, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Raising Cane’s restaurant opens second Pa. location

Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers is coming closer to the Harrisburg region. One of the restaurants opened on June 14 at 228 E. College Ave. in State College. It’s the second location in Pennsylvania for the Louisiana-based chain, which also operates a unit in Philadelphia. Last year, Raising Cane’s...
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Harrisburg-based IT workforce development training provider receives $250K state grant to train 72 high school students

A program affiliated with Harrisburg University of Science & Technology has received a $250,000 grant from the state. NuPaths, an information technology workforce development training provider said it received the grant to provide career exploration and training for 72 sophomores and juniors at seven high schools in Cumberland and Dauphin counties.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Coroner identifies teen who drowned at central Pa. lake

An 18-year-old from Maryland has been identified as the man who drowned at Corodus State Park on Tuesday evening. York County Coroner Pam Gay shared that Jedaiah Silvanus-Lim, from Silver Spring, was walking with friends at a camping and swimming area at the park Tuesday afternoon. The group decided to...
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Nonprofit that received $1.5M donation from MacKenzie Scott announces it’s expanding its programming into another school district

The nonprofit, Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania will launch it program next month at a Lancaster County school. The nonprofit is partnering with the Columbia Borough School District and will launch the program at Columbia Middle School Taylor Campus on July 1. Communities in Schools of Pennsylvania said that more...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Western Maryland Residents Hold Candlelight Vigil To Honor Victims Of Smithsburg Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Western Maryland community held a candlelight vigil on Saturday in honor of the people who were shot and killed while at work earlier this week. Now, the suspect, Joe Louis Esquivel, 23, faces more than two dozen charges, including first- and second-degree murder. He is being held without bond. The vigil was held at Lions Community Park in Smithsburg, Maryland. Its aim was to help heal a community still in shock that gun violence has come to its doorstep. A solemn rehearsal here in Smithsburg for a vigil that’s set to start at 8 p.m. 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey31-year-old...
SMITHSBURG, MD
abc27 News

Hershey to open new Annville Fulfillment Center

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Hershey Company is unveiling its new Annville Fulfillment Center (AFC) on June 14 at 10:30 a.m. The opening ceremony will include remarks from Hershey Chairman and CEO Michele Buck and other notable Hershey employees. The new facility focuses on Hershey’s improved manufacturing vision which focuses on people, technology, and reliability […]
WANE 15

West Virginia man charged in Columbia Machine shooting

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel of Hedgesville, West Virginia has been charged following Thursday’s mass shooting at a warehouse in Smithsburg. Police said that Esquivel was employed by Columbia Machine, Inc. He opened fire in the Smithsburg warehouse on Thursday afternoon, killing three men and injuring another. In a subsequent altercation with […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD
abc27.com

Celebration of Pennsylvania held in Susquehanna Township

SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A celebration of everything Pennsylvania has to offer, Proudly PA was held Saturday at Fort Hunter Park. Attendees were able to taste locally sourced foods while enjoying music, local wine, craft beer, and distilled spirits were also available. Crafts, as well as other unique items, were also featured at the event,
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Juneteeth celebration kicks off in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A weeklong celebration of black culture, history, and community to celebrate Juneteenth kicked off on the Capitol Steps in Harrisburg on Sunday. The holiday is observed on June 19 to commemorate the emancipation of enslaved people in the United States. Get the latest news, sports,...
HARRISBURG, PA
fox29.com

3 Pa. House Republicans announce plan to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia DA Larry Krasner

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Three Republican members of the Pennsylvania House announced plans to draft articles of impeachment against Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner. On Monday, Pennsylvania House Republicans Josh Kail, Torren Ecker and Tim O’Neal made the announcement in Harrisburg. None of the three officials involved represent the constituents...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
