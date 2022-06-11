'The most fun job ever': New owners turn summer gig into a life of ice cream and mini golf

Chelsea Ellis has been a part of Fantasy Isle Ice Cream and Mini Golf since 2011, spending her summers working at the Holden Beach business while she attended Meredith College and then UNC Pembroke.

Even when she became a school counselor, she would return to the waffle cones and putters at 3354 Holden Beach Road.

“It’s the best, the most fun job ever,” she said. “It’s ice cream. It’s mini golf. It’s vacation. Everyone is happy.”

That’s why, when she and her husband Terin had the opportunity to buy the business last year, they wanted to make it happen.

“I thought they were talking about down the road. Not right now," she said. "Luckily, Terin — I've known him since middle school – knows how important this place is to me.”

“It was definitely a dream of mine,” Ellis said.

She loves going home smelling like waffle cones they make at the shop and scooping up dishes of Nutty Coconut ice cream. She also loves seeing the families who visit Holden Beach come back year after year.

“This is a staple of their vacations,” she said.

Sweet treats: 12 top-rated ice cream shops in the Wilmington area. How many have you tried?

Brew news: The first of Leland’s breweries is starting to take shape, another in progress

Nostalgia is an important ingredient at Fantasy Isle and the Ellises say they want to keep what both locals and tourists appreciate, but do updates as needed.

Before opening for the season this March, for example, they refinished the floors and decks and added outdoor speakers so golfers can enjoy the music.

But they still take photos of families to add to the wall, just as the owners before them did. There’s even a “wall of fame” section for those who have a photo that dates back 10, 20 and even 30 years.

They still sell the same ice cream from when Fantasy Isle first opened. Although the Mello Buttercup brand has become New Bern-based Maola Milk & Ice Cream and they’ve adding dairy free options.

The cookie-and-candy filled Pirate’s Treasure is a favorite of the 27 flavors. And so is the blue bubble gum.

On Facebook: Follow Port City Foodies for more Brunswick County food news

“Not everyone has that flavor,” Ellis said. “Last year, during Covid, we couldn’t get it and it was a very upsetting situation for many people.”

And squirrels still hang out in the oak trees out front. Fantasy Isle has a wall devoted to the most famous squirrel, Putter, who would eat vanilla ice cream and became a local media sensation in 2017.

The golf course needs regular cosmetic fixes, and the holes are now named, but it looks very much as it has for the last 37 years, with brick-lined lanes, lots of plants, and a distinct lack of large fiberglass fixtures.

“It’s simple and not in a bad way,” Ellis said. “We don’t have any fancy water fixtures. It’s just what you need.”

Allison Ballard is the food and dining reporter at the StarNews. You can reach her at aballard@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Wilmington StarNews: 'The most fun job ever': New owners turn summer gig into a life of ice cream and mini golf