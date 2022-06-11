ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limerick, PA

Main Turbine Inspection, Refueling Complete at Limerick

By Joe Zlomek
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLIMERICK PA – Constellation Energy’s nuclear power facility at the Limerick Generating Station, 3146 Sanatoga Rd., was among several sites at which an army of workers recently completed spring...

PA American Water to Rehab, Add Storage Tanks in Tri-County

MECHANICSBURG PA – New water storage tanks will be erected, and others will be rehabilitated and repainted, under plans announced Tuesday (June 14, 2022) by Pennsylvania American Water to invest $16.5 million this year in water storage improvements. Four locations in Montgomery, Berks, and Chester counties, among a total of 20 listed by the company, are affected.
BREAKING NEWS: Local Officials Announce Acquisition of Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has entered into an agreement to acquire Jennersville Hospital in West Grove. The transaction is anticipated to close in the third quarter. “Today’s announcement comes after a great deal of hard work by many people and is a true game-changer for high-quality medical care in our community,” said State Rep. John Lawrence. “It has been a pleasure working with ChristianaCare over the past few months, and I look forward to building on this foundation in the days ahead to meet the growing healthcare needs of southern Chester County.”
I-81 Improvement Strategy Playbook Now Available

Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs) in South Central Pennsylvania and PennDOT District 8 leaders today announced the launch of the final Playbook for the I-81 Improvement Strategy. The I-81 Improvement Strategy process began in July 2019 to evaluate existing transportation needs along the corridor from the Maryland border through Lebanon County.
Most of Upland Square Center Sold to Investment Trust

POTTSTOWN PA – A large portion of Upland Square, the popular West Pottsgrove Township shopping center that opened during 2009, has been sold by its owners, Paramount Realty, to a Singapore-based real estate firm for $85.7 million, the Philadelphia Business Journal reported Monday (June 13, 2022). The buyer is...
Local Wendy’s Operator Fined, Makes Labor Changes

POTTSTOWN PA – A corporate franchisee that operates the Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1585 E. High St. (at top) has been fined $15,449 in civil money penalties, and has pledged to take corrective actions, following federal charges that it “endangered” minor-age employees with some tasks, and also permitted them to work more hours than the law allows.
Temporary Closings Open Play Streets’ Fun in Pottstown

POTTSTOWN PA – A portion of Chestnut Street, near the borough’s Chestnut Street Park, will be temporarily closed to traffic Thursday (June 16, 2022) from 5:30-7:30 p.m. so neighborhood children can enjoy the first of seven weekly “Play Streets” events planned by the Pottstown Parks and Recreation Department and supported by a group of local sponsors.
PennDOT Upcoming Roadwork Projects in Berks 6/13/22

PennDOT maintenance forces and private contractors have scheduled several construction projects in Berks County this week. To help our readers avoid travel delays, here are a few of the most notable projects.​​. Greenwich Township on Interstate 78 between Exit 30 (Hamburg) and Exit 35 (PA 143) for Construction being...
What is drying up beer taps across the Lehigh Valley?

The flow of beer to some Lehigh Valley watering holes has been slowing down. Bar and restaurant owners say supply chain issues and driver shortages mean delivery schedules have been cut back, which makes it harder for them to keep customer favorites on tap. Michelle Ritter, owner of Willow Street...
PennDOT Road Work Ahead This Week in ChesCo, MontCo

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers traveling this week through portions of northern Chester and western Montgomery counties can expect to encounter a persistent single-lane closure in North and East Coventry townships due to road resurfacing, and intermittent lane closures in Upper Hanover Township and Pennsburg Borough caused by road construction, the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation said.
Bucks County 55+ Condo Residents ‘Having To Live Like Shut-Ins’ As Only Elevator Shut Down For Repairs

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Residents in a Bucks County 55+ condo community say some have been left stranded. It happened after management announced their one elevator would be shut down for weeks due to some major upgrades. One resident called it a necessary evil. The elevators are approaching the end of their 30-year span and need to be replaced, but doing so means cutting off access for many here with mobility challenges. “To do this to people that live on second, third, fourth floor, it’s terrible,” one woman said. Residents of Centennial Station, a privately-owned, independent 55+ retirement community with more than 400 condos...
Isett Engineering Firm Promotes Two as Department Heads

OAKS PA – Barry Isett & Associates, a full-service engineering and consulting firm which operates from offices at 1003 Egypt Rd., said it promoted two long-time employees to positions as department heads within the company. Adam Smith, PE, will lead Isett’s Civil Land Development Department. Smith will oversee 18...
Pennsylvania school board approves controversial book policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. - The Central Bucks School Board on Tuesday approved a new policy change that allows them to control which books and materials are allowed in their libraries based on sexual content. The school board voted to have the right to ban books with sexualized content with "explicit written...
Chester County Boasts One of the 21 Best Bike Trails in the Philadelphia Area

One local bike trail ranks among the 21 best trails in the Philadelphia area that are sure to satisfy all of your biking needs, writes Bailey King for Philadelphia magazine. Chester Valley Trail is ideal for smooth, long rides. The 14.7-mile-long track runs 13.5 miles through Chester County and 1.2 miles through Montgomery County. It is fully paved, which makes it great for bikers, joggers, and skaters. Cross-country skiing is permitted during winter months.
