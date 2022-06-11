ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland, MD

Teacher: Model of old Allegany High 'just one part' of extensive exhibit

By Teresa McMinn tmcminn@times-news.com
CNHI
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCUMBERLAND — As a student who became a teacher at the former Allegany High School, Brian White has a long history with the old building. Work began May 3 to raze the former structure, which opened on Sedgwick Street to students in 1926 and remained in use until a new school...

www.cnhi.com

CNHI

Heinz marks one year on the job at WMSR

CUMBERLAND, Md. — It's been full steam ahead at the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad since CEO Wes Heinz came to the attraction one year ago this month. Heinz, hired on June 9, 2021, has overseen the return to the rails of the massive Baldwin Steam engine No. 1309, the largest compound mallet steam locomotive currently operating in the world. Dubbed Maryland Thunder, No. 1309 was placed into service in December following a seven-year restoration process.
CUMBERLAND, MD
garrettcounty.org

County Commissioners Announce Special Public Hearing - June 28, 2022

The Board of Garrett County Commissioners will conduct a Public Hearing on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, Room 209, 203 South Fourth Street, Courthouse, Oakland, Maryland. The purpose of the meeting is to review and take public comment on the following ordinance(s):
GARRETT COUNTY, MD
Lootpress

Mountaineer Food Bank Mobile Food Pantry schedule announced

WEST VIRGINIA ( LOOTPRESS) – The Mountaineer Food Bank has released the upcoming week’s schedule for its Mobile Food Pantry. Stops in Preston County, Jefferson County, and several others will comprise the Mobile Food Pantry schedule for the upcoming week. Mountaineer Food Bank announced that distribution times for...
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WHSV

Some in Shenandoah County upset by proposed sale of Mount Jackson property

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - Some people in Shenandoah County are upset with the proposed sale of a Mount Jackson property owned by the county. The county’s Board of Supervisors met on Tuesday and held a public hearing regarding the potential sale. The property in question is along the 300...
majorleaguefishing.com

Pennsylvania’s Mellott Wins Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Jeff Mellott of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania, caught five bass Saturday weighing 20 pounds, 4 ounces, to win the MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the second event for the Bass Fishing League Northeast Division. Mellott earned $3,842 for his victory.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
royalexaminer.com

Warren County Grand Jury of June 13, 2022 indictments

On or about March 27, 2022, in the County of Warren, Dameon Allen Graham did unlawfully and feloniously having reason to know a person is a law enforcement officer who was engaged in the performance of his duties as such, and with the intent to impede or prevent such officer from performing his official duties, knowingly and without the officer’s permission, attempt to remove the officer’s stun weapon as defined in § 18.2-308.1 from the possession of the officer or deprive the officer of the use of the weapon, in violation of § 18.2-26 and 18.2-57.02 of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: ASL-1356-A6 COUNT ONE: On or about August 10, 2021, in the County of Warren, Jerrell Stanton Leadman, Jr., did unlawfully and feloniously being a parent of, guardian for, or person responsible for the care of O.C., a child then under the age of eighteen years, did, by willful act or omission or by a refusal to provide the care necessary for the health of the said child, cause or permit the life or health of such child to be seriously injured, in violation of § 18.2-3-71.1(A) of the Code of Virginia, 1950, as amended. VCC: FAM-3806-F4.
WARREN COUNTY, VA
CNHI

Former deputy agrees to home incarceration in W.Va. poaching case

KEYSER, W.Va. — A former Mineral County deputy sheriff is the fourth of eight defendants to receive a plea deal in West Virginia’s largest known deer poaching case. West Virginia Natural Resources Police conducted an investigation that led to 223 charges involving at least 27 antlered bucks taken illegally in Mineral, Grant and Hampshire counties from mid-September to late December against Tyler Biggs, his father Christopher Biggs, Dalton Dolly, Colton Broadwater, his father Gregory Broadwater, Ivy Rodeheaver, Robert Horner Sr. and his son Robert “Beau” Horner Jr.
MINERAL COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia DMV closed this holiday weekend

The West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles announced today that, due to the upcoming state holiday weekend, which includes Juneteenth and West Virginia Day, all DMV offices throughout the state will be closed from Friday, June 17, through Monday, June 20.  This includes the Martinsburg and Kanawha City regional offices, which normally have Saturday morning business […]
POLITICS
WUHF

New details emerge in mass shooting at Maryland manufacturing plant

SMITHSBURG, Md. (WJLA) — Maryland State Police released the name of the sergeant hurt in a shootout following a deadly mass shooting at a Maryland manufacturing plant. Detective Sergeant Phillip Martin is now out of the hospital, according to state police. Martin is a 25-year veteran of the department...
SMITHSBURG, MD
preservationmaryland.org

Maryland Towns with Unusual Names: Accident

Next up on our feature of “Maryland Towns with Unusual Names” is Accident, Md. Located in Garrett County, in the plateau region of the Appalachian Mountains, this town has a unique history. Visitors to the town can go to the James Drane House or one of the town’s numerous parks, like the Marjorie Fratz Memorial Park. Are you an Accident native? Then you’d be known as an “Accidental.”
WDVM 25

Loved ones of Smithsburg shooting victim speak out

It has been almost one week since three people died in a mass shooting in Smithsburg, Md., and loved ones of the victims are beginning to speak out. Taylor Toms, the girlfriend of 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace, said she felt led to share more about Wallace in the wake of his death.
CBS Baltimore

Hagerstown Church Community Gathers To Pray For Victims Of Columbia Machine Mass Shooting

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WJZ) — People gathered at a church in Hagerstown, Maryland, on Sunday to pray for the lives lost during a mass shooting at a manufacturing plant in Smithsburg, Maryland. The prayer vigil for the victims of the mass shooting at Columbia Machine was held at the Shiloh United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Authorities say that 23-year-old Joe Louis Esquivel gunned down 50-year-old Mark Alan Frey, 31-year-old Charles Edward Minnick, and 30-year-old Joshua Robert Wallace at Columbia Machine on Thursday. A fourth employee was injured during the shooting. State troopers tracked down Esquivel’s vehicle near the corner of Mapleville and...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
WVNews

Vehicle crashes into Keyser Fox's Pizza

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) — A Keyser business remains closed today after a vehicle crashed into the front wall Saturday morning. Mineral County Special Operations and the Allegany County Structure Collapse Team were among the agencies called when a vehicle with two occupants inside crashed into the front of Fox’s Pizza Den on Mineral Street, according to the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department.
KEYSER, WV
WGAL

Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in Franklin County murder of a federal witness, two others

A Maryland man pleads guilty to participating in the murder of a federal witness and two other people back in June of 2016. The United States Attorney's Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that Jerell Adgebesan, 34, of Baltimore and Hagerstown, Maryland pleaded guilty on June 13, 2022, to participate in the June 25, 2016, murders of three people in Mercersburg, Franklin County, one of which was cooperating with state and federal drug investigators.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA

