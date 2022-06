PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is National Homeownership Month. It’s a time to celebrate the value of owning a home. But with the rising cost of rent amid the pandemic, it’s getting harder for folks to save up to buy a home. The Philly First Home program started in 2019 with about $24 million available for first-time homebuyers, but by the next year, all the money ran out. Last month, the city announced it secured $14 million in additional funding to bring the program back to life. Eyewitness News spoke with a resident who says the program turned his dream of owning a...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO