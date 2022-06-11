ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Augusta, GA

Winning at Wellness at a health fair, walk at AU Health

By Shawn Cabbagestalk
WJBF
WJBF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eRLXS_0g7eHCCe00

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You can be “Winning at Wellness” at a health fair and walk at AU Health.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11 at the Warren Road Community Center in Augusta.

Several booths will provide medical education and screening on fall prevention, home safety, oral health, women’s health, men’s health, and more.

The event is designed for those 55 and older.

It’s organized by the College of Allied Health Sciences and the Dental College of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJBF.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJBF

HUB for Community Innovation announces two day opening event

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – After over a year of construction and hard work The Hub for community innovation is getting ready to open it’s doors to the community. The Hub consists of two buildings, with the first being a multi resource center for 4 non-profits, including Augusta Locally Grown, Augusta University Literacy Center, Harrisburg Family […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Georgia Cyber Center to host CyberPatriot Camp

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Fort Gordon Cyber District – Alliance for Cyber Education team is funding and hosting two CyberPatriot summer camps this year to keep students improving their cybersecurity skills during the summer months. Air Force Association (AFA) CyberCamps are tailored to high school and middle school students who are just getting interested in […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

JENNIE: PharmaKon CEO Gail Trauco

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Gale Trauco is a registered oncology nurse and founder and CEO of Pharmakon, LLC. She has spent four decades helping patients navigate the red tape of medical care and was recently honored with the Top 100 Women to Know in North America Award. Gail travels around the country to help patients, medical […]
AUGUSTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Augusta, GA
Local
Georgia Health
Augusta, GA
Health
Augusta, GA
Sports
WJBF

Augusta Black Restaurant Week 2022

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)- Augusta Black Restaurant Week is here and for some, food means community— a time where owners and chefs showcase the different cuisines they have to offer their community.  “I’ve been in Augusta, probably about 20 years, and this is the best place ever– I swear,” Dawn Brown said. New and old black-owned […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Local drownings claim 2 victims in less than 24 hours

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drownings have claimed two lives in less than 24 hours in the CSRA – a 4-year-old boy in Burke County and a 49-year-old man in Augusta. The 4-year-old boy died after being found unresponsive in a pool at a Burke County home on Tuesday. He’d just started taking swimming lessons the day before, according to his mom.
AUGUSTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Fair#Nexstar Media Inc
WJBF.com

JENNIE: A Taste of Belle Terrace

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– It’s a basic need for good health: nutritious food. But so many inner cities in this country are experiencing food deserts… and Augusta is no different. It means grocery stores have moved out and people living in those areas who may not have reliable transportation no longer have access to fresh produce within a reasonable distance.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Claxton man dead after drowning in Augusta pool

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating a drowning that took place on Saturday, June 11th. The incident happened 671 Goshen Road.  Anthony Mack, 49 years old of Claxton, Ga. was pulled from the pool and transported to Augusta University Medical Center by EMS where he was pronounced dead yesterday, June 14th. […]
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Sports
WJBF

How to stay safe during high heat temperatures throughout week

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- “Loose clothing protect your face, wear a hat, wear sunscreen and just continue to drink water even if you don’t feel thirsty continue to drink” said Janis Coffin, AU professor of family medicine It may be hot right now, but the temperature will get even hotter throughout the day. You’ll want to […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Food truck evicted after downtown fatal shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A food truck that draws a weekend crowd where a shooting occurred over the weekend will no longer park at that spot. K’s Buffalo Wings has been operating at 10th and Broad streets, where it draws a late-night crowd after the downtown bars and clubs close.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Gerald Jones Auto Group announces expansion into South Carolina

GRANITEVILLE, South Carolina (WJBF) – A major vehicle dealership is expanding its reach across the river. The Gerald Jones Auto Group announced on Monday that they will be expanding into South Carolina. According to the release, the new Gerald Jones Buick GMC dealership, formerly Johnson Motor Company of South Carolina, will be located on the […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

CycleBar coming to Augusta, makes announcement on Monday

AUGUSTA, Georgia (WJBF) – CycleBar, the world’s largest indoor cycling franchise, is coming to the city of Augusta. Officials with CycleBar say that the new cycling studio, which would be the company’s first in the market, made the announcement on Monday. According to officials, CycleBar is experiencing an impressive growth trajectory with over 250 locations […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Coroner IDs victim of Augusta’s third slaying in three days

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person was shot dead Tuesday morning in Augusta’s third homicide in three days. The report of the latest slaying came in at 9:25 a.m. Tuesday in the 3100 block of Wrightsboro Road. It was at a Captain D’s restaurant about halfway between Damascus Road...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

Building partially collapses in downtown Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Augusta firefighters were called to a possible fire near the Holy Trinity Greek Church on Telfair Street just before noon Tuesday. They found a building had partially collapsed at a Greene St. property near the church parking lot. The building was empty at the time of the incident. Contractors had been […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

WJBF

18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WJBF NewsChannel 6 reports on news, sports and weather from Augusta, Georgia and Aiken, South Carolina, plus the rest of the Central Savannah River Area

 https://www.wjbf.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy