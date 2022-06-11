Winning at Wellness at a health fair, walk at AU Health

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) — You can be “Winning at Wellness” at a health fair and walk at AU Health.



The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, June 11 at the Warren Road Community Center in Augusta.

Several booths will provide medical education and screening on fall prevention, home safety, oral health, women’s health, men’s health, and more.

The event is designed for those 55 and older.

It’s organized by the College of Allied Health Sciences and the Dental College of Georgia.

