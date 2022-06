ABOVE: A young girl gets soaked during one of the inaugural runs through the splash pad at Tanglefoot Park. RIGHT: Spring Lake Village President Mark Powers, center, cuts the ribbon to officially open the village’s new Tanglefoot Park on Friday. Tribune photos / Matt DeYoung

Spring Lake Village President Mark Powers’ first effort at cutting the ceremonial ribbon to officially open the new Tanglefoot Park didn’t go so well.

The giant set of scissors, provided by the local Chamber of Commerce for the event, didn’t cut the blue ribbon stretched in front of a large crowd present to celebrate the event.