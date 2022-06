A sex offender who raped a woman while she lay unconscious has been sentenced to life in prison.Aurel Birlan, 44, of Watts Street in Chatham, Kent, repeatedly assaulted his victim over the space of almost two hours and only stopped when he was challenged by a passer-by.Birlan committed the assaults during the early hours of one morning in December last year, when he was interrupted by a stranger who had seen him and his victim in a public place.The man noticed she was in a state of undress, was not moving and appeared to be injured. He questioned Birlan about...

