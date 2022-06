Franklin County Manager Jason Macomson, who announced his resignation earlier this week in Carnesville, now says he will stay on the job through the end of July. There is a new City Manager in Royston: the Royston City Council says the job will go to city Clerk and Finance Director Sharleen Ayers. She will take over for outgoing Manager Gary Fesperman when the Council formalizes her appointment later this month.

ROYSTON, GA ・ 5 DAYS AGO