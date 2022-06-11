East St. Louis NAACP to host candidate forum ahead of Illinois primary election

The East St. Louis NAACP branch will host a forum for voters in the city to be more informed about local candidates running for office in the upcoming primary election, according to a press release.

The candidate forum will start at 6 p.m. on June 13 at the SIUE East St. Louis Center, located at 601 James Thompson Blvd, Building D.

The East St. Louis Political Action Coalition, which includes several schools and civic organizations, is a co-sponsor of Monday’s event.

Candidates who’ll speak at the event include the following:

County Clerk :

Thomas Holbrook- Democrat from Swansea

David B. Langford – Republican from Dupo

Treasurer:

David C. Lindquist - Republican from Belleville

Andrew J. Lopinot – Democrat from O’Fallon

Assessor:

Jennifer Gormic Minton - Democrat from Belleville

The branch’s political action committee is organizing the forum. Voters will be allowed to ask questions during the event. The NAACP is a non-partisan organization and does not endorse any candidate, according to the press release.

“It is my hope that this forum will allow the candidates to share their platforms and allow the community the opportunity to ask questions on what positive impacts their individual platform will have on the people of East St. Louis and the surrounding area,” Robin Carey-Boyd, president of the chapter, said.

The forum is the first in a series of events that the chapter will host during the midterm election season. The Illinois primary election is June 28.

For more information, please contact Robert Betts, political action chairman at rbetts25@gmail.com or Dr. Warletta Brookins, co-chair, at lettaj2@yahoo.com