Then and now: Historic water fountain returns to downtown Big Rapids
Big Rapids' historic water fountain has returned to downtown. The working drinking fountain recently was spotted on the corner of Maple Street and Michigan...www.bigrapidsnews.com
Big Rapids' historic water fountain has returned to downtown. The working drinking fountain recently was spotted on the corner of Maple Street and Michigan...www.bigrapidsnews.com
The Pioneer, founded in 1862, has strong emphasis on community journalism with complete coverage of schools, government, courts and news of general interest. Complete local sports coverage is featured, as well as coverage of Ferris State University athletics.https://www.bigrapidsnews.com/
Comments / 0