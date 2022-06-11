ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Then and now: Historic water fountain returns to downtown Big Rapids

By Julie Norwood
manisteenews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids' historic water fountain has returned to downtown. The working drinking fountain recently was spotted on the corner of Maple Street and Michigan...

Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund now open

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA COUNTY — The 2022-23 Ice Mountain Environmental Stewardship Fund application period is now open to groups within the Muskegon River watershed. The fund provides up to about $50,000 annually, with individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $20,000, according to a news release from the organization. Grant applications...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, MI
A look at Midland County Road projects planned for this year

From sealing road cracks to replacing asphalt, the Midland County Road Commission has miles and miles of road projects planned throughout the community. Some of these projects began as early as April – others will be worked on through October. Superintendent Art Buck said the road commission is responsible...
MIDLAND, MI
New Johnny's Market in Reed City holds ribbon cutting

REED CITY — A new gas station, a Johnny's Market location, officially opened in Reed City with a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony.. There was free pizza and cake pops, along with Shine water and $1 slushies. There was also a prize wheel where customers could get discounts on gas, or prizes if they were lucky, including Birthday Bash tickets.
REED CITY, MI
Michigan awards $47,000 to Mecosta County Free Fair

MECOSTA COUNTY — The Michigan Department of Rural and Economic Development has awarded $47,000 to the Mecosta County Free Fair for new equipment and infrastructure work. It’s the second time Mecosta County applied for the grant, said John Currie, manager of Mecosta County Free Fair. The grant works by matching money with two other funding outlets. By doing this, the county is trying to reach a funding goal of $75,000.
MECOSTA COUNTY, MI
West Michigan Meijer Shopper Charged $1,500 For A $68 Purchase

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — A western Michigan shopper likes her new planter but not enough to pay the price 23 times. Casey DeBruyn is trying to untangle her finances after her debit card was repeatedly charged for a $68 purchase at a Meijer store in the Grand Rapids area. The hit to her bank account: $1,500. Meijer, the Michigan-based big-box retailer, has acknowledged that some customers recently have been overcharged for certain purchases. The company said the problem rests with Chase Bank, which processes debit and credit card payments. “I’m still out about $1,300 because they did credit me three of the $68 fees. But that’s it,” DeBruyn told WOOD-TV. Chase said it is “working to address any duplicate transactions.” Meijer customers who were affected can call (877) 363-4537. © 2022 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Amanda Johnson appointed to Big Rapids City Commission

BIG RAPIDS — The newest member of the Big Rapids City Commission, Amanda Johnson, was sworn in during the commissioners’ meeting last week. Johnson was appointed to complete the term vacated by commissioner Robert Andrews, who resigned due to health reasons in May. Andrews was elected in 2019,...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
Manistee County Visitors Bureau hires new executive director

MANISTEE — The Manistee County Visitors Bureau today announced that Manistee resident and longtime marketing communications professional Sammie Lukaskiewicz will be its executive director effective July 5. “Manistee is a special, year-round destination that goes beyond simply being a beautiful place to visit on the weekends and holidays,” Lukaskiewicz...
MANISTEE COUNTY, MI
Duo to perform concert at Manistee's Old Kirke Museum

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Karen Curlee and Mark Stewart are set to return to the the Old Kirke Museum for The Best Songs Ever concert to raise funds for the museum’s restorations and operation. The concert starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday...
MANISTEE, MI
SpartanNash Buys Three-Store Michigan Grocery Chain

SpartanNash has acquired Shop-N-Save Food Centers (SNS), a three-store Michigan chain that has been a SpartanNash distribution customer for almost 25 years, the retailer and wholesaler announced June 14. Family-owned SNS was founded in 1973 by William "Bill" DeVries and operated locations in Benzonia, Fremont and Ludington, Mich., Grand Rapids,...
Boaters take advantage of summer weather at Brower Park

STANWOOD — Boaters and outdoor adventurers alike could be seen this weekend at Brower Park preparing their vessels for the summer season on the waves. At the park, boaters and fishermen could be viewed enjoying the sunshine Saturday, June 11. There was ice cream and snacks available at the...
STANWOOD, MI
Grand Haven teen drowns while reading at Elk Lake

MILTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies have identified the victim of a Friday afternoon drowning on Elk Lake as an 18-year-old from Grand Haven. The 18-year-old was identified as Sendy Grettenberger of the Grand Haven area, the Antrim County Sheriff’s Office said. Just before 3 p.m., Antrim County Sheriff’s deputies were sent to the public […]
Michigan paying two private companies $298,000 for business expansion

(The Center Square) – The state of Michigan will spend nearly $300,000 subsidizing two private companies in Cadillac and Fenton, claiming the subsidies will create a $7.3 million investment and create 68 jobs. “Today’s investments by American Recreational Products and Rexair will create a combined 68 good-paying jobs for...
MICHIGAN STATE

