Want to watch Charlotte FC’s match vs New York Red Bulls on TV? Here’s how to find it

Charlotte FC will host the New York Red Bulls on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Bank of America Stadium. The match will be on ABC and ESPN Deportes. The radio broadcast can be found at WFNZ (610AM/92.7) in the Charlotte Area. The match will be the first game for Charlotte under interim head coach Christian Lattanzio.

Single-game tickets for the game can be found here .

Charlotte FC (5-8-1) sits at No. 8 in the Eastern Conference and fired now-former head coach Miguel Angelo Ramirez on May 31.

Charlotte is coming off a 2-1 loss to Seattle and has lost three of their last four matches. One of those losses came to the Red Bulls, who dispatched Charlotte 3-1 on May 25 in the US Open Cup.

Saturday will be the second of three matchups between Charlotte and New York this season, but first in MLS play.

The Red Bulls (6-3-5) come into the game ranked No. 4 in the Eastern Conference and have won their last two games, including a 4-1 win over DC United on May 28.

Lewis Morgan leads New York with six goals while Omir Fernandez leads the team with six assists.

Lattanzio praised the Red Bulls as a “physical team” and said that Charlotte looked to respond to that physicality on Saturday.

“Red Bull is a very good team with a philosophy and clear way of playing that they’ve developed over the years,” he said. “They are a group that I respect a lot … at the same time, I believe in my players and I think that we can give them a game.”

How to watch Charlotte FC vs NY Red Bulls

Charlotte FC’s Saturday match will be on ABC (WSOC in Charlotte) and on ESPN Deportes.

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too. The games will be streamed on ESPN+.

GAME DAY DETAILS: WHEN DOES THE Charlotte FC game start?

Teams: Charlotte FC and New York Red Bulls

Where: Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Date: June 11, 2022

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: ABC (WSOC)

Streaming: ESPN+

Betting line: CHA +205, TOTAL 2.5

HOW TO LISTEN TO CHARLOTTE FC ON THE RADIO

The game will be broadcast on WFNZ 610A M/92.7 FM. The on-air talent will be Will Palaszczuk (play-by-play) and Jessica Charman (analyst)