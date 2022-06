FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The City of Fort Wayne says they continue to respond to overseeing the clearing of debris and emergency situations. Residents needing to drop off tree branches and limbs can take them to the City Biosolids Facility, 6202 Lake Avenue which will have extended hours until 8 p.m. tonight through Thursday. Fees will be waived through Sunday. The facility will be open on the weekdays from 8 a.m. with Friday and Saturday hours of 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday hours from noon until 6 p.m.

1 DAY AGO