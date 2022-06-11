ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opinion/Thorp and Brown: RI must pass bills to rid water, food packaging of toxic PFAS

By Jed Thorp and Darrèll Brown
 4 days ago

Jed Thorp is the state director of Clean Water Action Rhode Island. Darrèll Brown is the vice president and director of Conservation Law Foundation Rhode Island.

We have a PFAS problem. These ubiquitous and highly toxic chemicals are in many of the products we use, our drinking water, and even our bodies. The good news? The Rhode Island General Assembly is considering two bills to regulate these dangerous chemicals, and we need our senators and representatives to join our neighboring states in fighting PFAS pollution both upstream and downstream.

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, are a class of human-made chemicals that are highly toxic and incredibly persistent in the environment. They have been linked to cancers, reproductive harms, suppression of the immune system, and other health problems. Unfortunately, PFAS are still found in some packaging, including food packaging, as well as in many household items such as carpets, outdoor apparel and even baby bibs! Because they take so long to break down, the sooner we phase them out of use, the better.

Bill H7233 would set a maximum contaminant level for PFAS in drinking water to ensure that what comes out of our taps is safe. Almost every other state in the Northeast has already established standards for PFAS in drinking water. Can Rhode Island afford to remove PFAS from contaminated water? Well, first, given the known adverse health impacts of these chemicals, we really can’t afford NOT to. But also, with federal dollars coming to Rhode Island from the bipartisan infrastructure bill, now is the time to make necessary investments in our drinking water systems.

In addition to passing legislation to clean up downstream PFAS pollution, we also need the legislature to stop PFAS from entering our water upstream. Bill S2044, the Toxic Packaging Reduction Act, bans the use of PFAS in packaging, including food packaging. This will be a relatively easy bill to implement. Rhode Island already regulates other toxic chemicals in packaging through our participation in the multi-state Toxics in Packaging Clearinghouse, and this bill simply adds PFAS to the list.

Critically, enforcement doesn’t take place at the level of restaurants and shops, but rather the Clearinghouse works with manufacturers and suppliers of packaging to ensure their products are in compliance. The House has already passed this bill, but we need the Senate to act.

Our neighboring states are setting drinking water limits and implementing PFAS bans. If the General Assembly doesn't act soon, Rhode Island risks becoming an island in the Northeast to which suppliers ship their PFAS-laden packaging that is no longer permitted elsewhere.

Each of these bills has passed one legislative chamber, so it is clear that the legislature agrees that action on PFAS is necessary. It’s time to join with our neighboring states and get both of these PFAS bills, the upstream and the downstream, across the finish line before the end of this legislative session.

The longer our legislators wait to take action, the bigger and more expensive the PFAS mess will be.

