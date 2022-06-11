ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Wichita Eagle

Here are events for the last day of Wichita Riverfest: Fireworks, Family Stone and more

By Emmie Boese
The Wichita Eagle
The Wichita Eagle
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6op0_0g7eBA5600

Updated: 1:15 p.m.: Events on the water, including the Wagonmasters River Tours and the Cowboy Bath Tub Races, have been canceled for today because of fast-moving water.

The Wichita Riverfest will end Saturday night with a concert from The Family Stone and fireworks.

The Family Stone with special guest Rudy Love Jr. will perform on the Kennedy Plaza Stage. The Monophonics and Love Family Band will open. The concert will be at 7:15 p.m. VIP tickets can be purchased for $28.93 with an online service fee.

After the concert, fireworks will begin at 10:30 p.m., launched from the Douglas Avenue Bridge. The best places to see the display are along the Arkansas River Bank between Kellogg and First Street, according to Riverfest.

Most events and activities can be attended with the purchase of a Riverfest button. There are additional costs for helicopter rides, food and carnival ride tickets. Buttons can be purchased at the festival gates or at any local QuikTrip.

Boats and bikes will resume operating at River Vista, 150 N. McLean. Paddle boats will not be allowed.

Here are other events happening Saturday:

  • Food Court and Beer Garden, 11 a.m. The food court is on the east side of Century II. Stand-alone food vendors will also be at the Kids’ Corner. Food can be purchased with tickets. Tickets can be purchased at the food court and are $1 a piece.

  • Kids’ Corner, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Kids can participate in events hosted by Levi Harris - Twisted Fun Balloon Twisting, Meet & Greet Wichita Princesses and more. Event schedules vary by day. Check out the Kids’ Corner page on the Riverfest website for more details. Kids’ Corner is in A. Price Woodard Park, 401 E. Douglas Ave.

  • Rivalry on the River Revival, 11 a.m. on the Hyatt lawn by the Arkansas River. Teams of high school students will compete in games.

  • Riverfest Classic Car Show, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. inside Century II’s Expo Hall.

  • Helicopter Rides, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Admission is $40 per person with a Riverfest button.

  • Carnival, 1-11 p.m. at 511 S. Water. A Ferris wheel, kiddie rides and rides for older kids will be available. Admission to the carnival is $3 for those who do not have a Riverfest button. Tickets to ride rides will need to be purchased on site.

For more information: Visit wichitariverfest.com or download the Wichita Riverfest App.

