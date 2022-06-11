Back to Badge Car Show Saturday in Grovetown
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WJBF) — This weekend you have a chance to show your support for the men and women who serve us on a daily basis and have a little fun in the process.
The Back to Badge Car Show is happening at the Columbia County Fairgrounds in Grovetown on Saturday, June 11.
Registration starts at 8 a.m. The awards ceremony is at 2 p.m. The event features a car show, live music, and mouth-watering food.
There’s a $20 entry fee for the car show.
The event is benefitting the Police Benevolent Foundation.
