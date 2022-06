Travis Barker has had a big year with his marriage to Kourtney Kardashian, but now it’s his son Landon Barker‘s turn for the spotlight! The social media influencer and reality TV star, 18, launched his new capsule collection, a collab with boohooMan, at rooftop bar Desert 5 Spot in Hollywood on Tuesday (June 14). And according to an eyewitness at the launch, the Blink-182 drummer was incredibly proud of his accomplished son during the musical performance and launch.

