Is Sugar Ray Robisnon the greatest boxer of all time? For ALL time?. During the long rich history of professional boxing, there have been many outstanding elite prizefighters. Some of the best of the best include all time greats like Sam Langford, Harry Greb, Henry Armstrong, Muhammad Ali, Joe Louis, Ezzard Charles, and of course, the great Sugar Ray Robinson. Many if not most observers do view Sugar Ray as the greatest boxer of all time, although there are certainly some valid dissenting opinions.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 10 HOURS AGO