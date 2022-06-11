ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies arrest Brandon mall shooting suspect

By Dylan Abad
 4 days ago

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Deputies have arrested the man they said opened fire outside of the Westfield Brandon Mall Friday afternoon, prompting an active shooter scare.

Hillsborough County deputies said 19-year-old Quran Deandre Johnson was arrested Saturday night while driving a stolen vehicle.

Shots fired during argument outside Brandon mall

According to deputies, Johnson and another man got into an argument Friday around 4 p.m. near the Club Vape kiosk in the mall. The men then went outside and continued to argue before deputies said Johnson shot the other man.

According to a Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman, Johnson then left the scene in a car.

The victim was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is expected to be OK.

    Quran Deandre Johnson, 19 (Courtesy of Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office)
    Quran Deandre Johnson, 19

Deputies said both people involved in the incident knew each other and added there is no threat to the public.

Johnson faces charges of attempted second-degree murder, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and simple battery, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

An investigation is ongoing.

aaarv
4d ago

But he be a good boy. Just another day in the life of black youth,I sorry to say. Why can’t they use good judgment and emulate great black roll models such as Dr. Ben Carson.

John doe
4d ago

Have fun spending time with the Big boys in jail

Thru my eyes
4d ago

We need gun control, this kid is only 19 years old and his life was just beginning, Please Congress raise the age to 21.

#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#The Mall#Violent Crime#Tampa General Hospital
