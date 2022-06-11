Portsmouth Police locate missing 12-year-old girl

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department has located a missing 12-year-old Katrice McDougal.

According to authorities she was recently reported missing and last seen on June 10, 2022, around 5 p.m., near the 600 block of Dinwiddie Street.

McDougal is about 4'08'’ to 5'0'’ tall and about 85 to 100 lbs.

She was wearing ripped jeans and a dark colored hoody at the time.

Her hairstyle has changed to a short afro, so it will not match the pictures provided.

Police reported Saturday afternoon that she was safely found.