Portsmouth Police locate missing 12-year-old girl

By Alton Worley II, Web Staff
 4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Police Department has located a missing 12-year-old Katrice McDougal.

According to authorities she was recently reported missing and last seen on June 10, 2022, around 5 p.m., near the 600 block of Dinwiddie Street.

McDougal is about 4'08'’ to 5'0'’ tall and about 85 to 100 lbs.

She was wearing ripped jeans and a dark colored hoody at the time.

Her hairstyle has changed to a short afro, so it will not match the pictures provided.

Police reported Saturday afternoon that she was safely found.

Comments / 11

Guest
4d ago

Is it wrong that it's suggesting to reach out to special victims unit and not missing children? Where's the "amber alert?" Not feeling like this is going to end well!

Reply
3
