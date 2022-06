The Knoxville City Council and the Knoxville Public Library Board held a work session Monday to discuss solutions for the Dixie Gebhardt House. The Library board recommended that the house be redeveloped into the Dixie Gebhardt Park because of the need for extensive renovations. The Library board stated that the house is in need of repairs estimated to cost a minimum of $250,000; the estimate does not include costs to restore the historic integrity of the house. The board feels these costs are fiscally unsustainable and not in the best interest of library patrons or the best use of taxpayer money. The redevelopment plan would serve to further the library’s mission by providing outside space for programs, while still honoring Gebhardt and Knoxville’s role as the home of the Iowa Flag. The city council has taken the matter under advisement and is considering options.

