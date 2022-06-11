ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, IA

Habitat For Humanity Marion County Accepting Applications

By Scott Dailey
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHabitat for Humanity Marion County is currently accepting applications for a home in Knoxville. Habitat For Humanity Marion County Executive Director Robin Pfalzgraf spoke with KNIA/KRLS...

Deadline for Second Application for Dust Control

Marion County is reminding residents that the deadline for a second application for dust control is today. Marion County Engineer Tyler Christian Spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the deadline. “We have the deadline for the second application for dust control for anyone interested in having it applied in front of...
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Sgt. Vincent, Marion County Deputy Short Participate in Relay Iowa

Two members of local law enforcement departments ran long distances in honor of fallen officers across the state. Pella Police Sergeant Brad Vincent and Marion County Deputy Isaac Short participated in Relay Iowa this past weekend. Both were represented by the Iowa Concerns of Police Survivors organization, which provides support to the families of fallen officers. The annual race combines teams of up to 12 as they journey from Sioux City to Dubuque to raise support for a variety of non-profit organizations.
MARION COUNTY, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella PD Hosts County-Wide School Safety Meeting

Stakeholders in Marion County law enforcement, emergency management, and school administration in the area met at the Pella Police Department Monday afternoon to discuss potential actions as it relates to the safety of students following the Uvalde, Texas tragedy. Pella Police Chief Shane McSheehy led a presentation and discussion about...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School District Summer Meals Program Information

The Indianola School District free summer meals program is continuing through the summer, with two sites available to all kids age 3 through 18. Whittier Elementary – 1309 W Salem – Breakfast from 7-9:30am and Lunch from 11am-12:30pm. Indianola Church of Christ – 1112 E Iowa Ave –...
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella Public Library to Host Presentation About AmeriCorps Seniors Today

The Pella Public Library invites the community to attend a presentation about the AmeriCorps Seniors Retired and Senior Volunteer Program. The event will be held today at 2:00 p.m. Volunteer Coordinator for the Marion and Madison County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) Mildred Chihak will present information about the history of the effort, and participants at the presentation can learn how to become an AmeriCorps Seniors volunteer or sign up to use the RSVP services. The national program funded through AmeriCorps Seniors partners with public and private nonprofit organizations to provide volunteers. Within Iowa, 66 counties have an RSVP; each is unique to the needs of their community.
PELLA, IA
City Council to Start Process in Solution to Dixie Gebhardt House

The Knoxville City Council and Knoxville Public Library Board held a work session Monday night to discuss the Dixie Gebhardt house. The Library Board recommended that the house be redeveloped into the Dixie Gebhardt Park because costly renovations and ongoing maintenance that are needed are unsustainable. Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the next steps for the City Council.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Marion County Board of Supervisors Approves Resolutions for LDJ Manufacturing

The Marion County Board of Supervisors met in a regular session Tuesday. The board held a public hearing and approved the adoption of the Fiscal Year 2022 budget amendment. The amendment was for the inclusion of ARPA funds, new grants received, and delayed construction projects. The board approved an Underwriting Engagement Services Agreement with D.A. Davidson for the Pleasantville Adkins Development project. The board approved resolutions for the LDJ project on Highway 163. The board approved a resolution for an Iowa Department of Transportation Agreement for a Revitalize Iowa’s Sound Economy Program grant, and an agreement for engineering services with Garden and Associates for the LDJ Manufacturing project.
MARION COUNTY, IA
Knoxville Public LIbrary Board and Knoxville City Council Hold a Work Session Discuss Dixie Gebhardt House

The Knoxville City Council and the Knoxville Public Library Board held a work session Monday to discuss solutions for the Dixie Gebhardt House. The Library board recommended that the house be redeveloped into the Dixie Gebhardt Park because of the need for extensive renovations. The Library board stated that the house is in need of repairs estimated to cost a minimum of $250,000; the estimate does not include costs to restore the historic integrity of the house. The board feels these costs are fiscally unsustainable and not in the best interest of library patrons or the best use of taxpayer money. The redevelopment plan would serve to further the library’s mission by providing outside space for programs, while still honoring Gebhardt and Knoxville’s role as the home of the Iowa Flag. The city council has taken the matter under advisement and is considering options.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Indianola Police Department Community Engagement Night Next Week

The Indianola Police Department is hosting a Community Engagement Night with the public about an active shooter and threat response by the department. The department will go over the department’s response in the event of an active shooter or active threat, and will give a presentation geared towards business owners and managers. The Community Engagement Night will be on Thursday, June 23rd from 6-8pm in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus.
INDIANOLA, IA
Three Madison County ambulance employees terminated or resigned

MADISON COUNTY, Iowa — Three members of the Madison County Ambulance Service are no longer employed with the county. Last week, the county Board of Supervisors voted to let go of Director Tadd Davis. Davis was put on administrative leave in May pending an investigation. Two other employees also...
MADISON COUNTY, IA
Meet and Greet for Indianola City Manager and Superintendent Tomorrow

Indianola residents will have a chance to meet new Indianola City Manager Ben Reeves and new Indianola School District Superintendent Ted Ihns at a public meet and greet tomorrow evening. Both positions were hired earlier this year after a lengthy hiring process, with Reeves beginning his position in May, and Ihns scheduled to start in July. The event will take place in Hubbell Hall in the Kent Campus Center on the Simpson College campus tomorrow from 6-8pm.
INDIANOLA, IA
Helping Hand of Warren County in Need of Donations

The Helping Hand of Warren County food pantry is in need of assistance. Donations are currently being taken for spaghetti sauce, pasta of any kind, rice, cereal, soup, and dish soap. The pantry is open on Tuesdays from 8am to 2:30pm, Wednesdays from 5-8pm, and Thursday-Saturday from 8-11am, and the pantry will provide on weeks worth of groceries per month.
WARREN COUNTY, IA
Non-Profit Organizations Invited to This Week’s Thursdays in Pella

Each year, the Pella Area Community and Economic Alliance reserves one of their Thursdays in Pella evenings to focus on families and non-profit organizations. The PACE Alliance is inviting all non-profit organizations and service clubs that are a 501(c)3 or 501(c)6 in Pella or Marion County (and service Pella) to this week’s celebration, “A Family Affair,” from 6-8 p.m. this Thursday at Pella’s Central Park. Each participating entity needs to provide an interactive booth/tent/table, including children-friendly games or activities.
PELLA, IA
100 plus Men Red Rock Make Donation

This week the Knoxville Police Department received a $14,225.00 donation from 100 Plus Men Red Rock for protective gear. 100 Plus Men Red Rock Leadership Team member Kevin Stittsworth spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the organization. “We are a group of over 100 men in the Red Rock area basically...
MARION COUNTY, IA
Update on VA Area Development

Work continues on the development of the VA area. Knoxville Economic Development Director Glenn Lyons SPoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the development. “As you know Block A which is south of Pleasant Street is for sale. We have received inquiries about it but not a strong offer which isn’t surprising it will take time to sell it. We do have a 16-acre site on the North of Pleasant Street and on that site there is a subdivision plan that will go to Planning and Zoning, and a park development plan that will go to Parks and Rec as well. Once those are approved we can move on to development where we will work on putting the construction documents together and doing the bidding over the Summer. In the Fall we should see the first part of construction on the infrastructure of the subdivision and the park with construction possibly completed by June 1 next year.”
KNOXVILLE, IA
Let’s Talk Knoxville-City Council Work Session

Our guest on today’s Let’s Talk Knoxville is Knoxville City Manager Heather Ussery as we talk about the City Council work session with the Knoxville Public Library Board about the Dixie Gebhardt House. Podcast: Play in new window | Download. Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify...
KNOXVILLE, IA
Knoxville School Board to Approves Adding a New Position

The Knoxville School Board met in a regular session on Monday night. The Board approved a proposal to create a Social Media/Website Specialist position. The position will be responsible for providing content for social media and the district’s website. The board approved contract modifications for the Director of Teaching & Learning and the Director of Special Education. The board approved renewing their Property Casualty, Liability & Work Comp Insurance.
KNOXVILLE, IA
Dutch Day Camps to Return to Pella Historical Village

An interactive week of activities incorporating the history of Pella’s Dutch heritage returns to the Pella Historical Village this summer. Lisa Zylstra is bringing back the Dutch Day Camp for the 30th year on July 18th to 22nd, a program that includes Dutch games, speaking and singing in the native language, crafts, and history lessons specific to Pella’s founding and 175th anniversary. The camp is open to incoming 5th and 6th graders and programming will be co-hosted by Jim Uitermarkt and Dr. Ronald Rietveld. Registration costs $80 for Pella Historical Society members and $100 for non-members, and includes a daily sack lunch. Find details at the Pella Historical Society website and hear more about the return of Dutch Day Camp on today’s Let’s Talk Pella.
PELLA, IA
Indianola School Board Reviews District Mental Health System

The Indianola School Board met in regular session Tuesday evening. The board approved the 2022-23 handbooks, the associate salary schedule in regards to the Master Contract, the issuance of contracts, food service meal prices, and the employee physical exam prices. The board also received a report on the Equine Mental Health Program Pilot, and reviewed the comprehensive District Mental Health System Data.
INDIANOLA, IA
Pella City Council Approves Timberview Subdivision Plat

The Pella City Council continues work to expand housing options in the community. Assistant City Administrator Corey Goodenow says the council approved the preliminary plat for the Timberview Subdivision at their most recent meeting. He says the preliminary plat subdivides one 46 acre parcel into 95 buildable lots and one city park at the northern end of Hazel St. and Country Club Dr.
PELLA, IA

