ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Charles ‘remains politically neutral’ despite reported comments on Rwanda policy

By Aine Fo
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uro1_0g7e6s2w00

The Prince of Wales is said to remain “politically neutral”, despite having reportedly branded the Government’s policy to send migrants to Rwanda “appalling”.

The Times newspaper said a source had heard Charles express opposition to the policy several times in private, and that he was “more than disappointed” by it.

The comments were reported after a High Court ruling paved the way for the first flight to the east African country to go ahead on Tuesday.

We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral

Clarence House spokesman

A Clarence House spokesman said: “We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral. Matters of policy are decisions for Government.”

As head of state, Charles’s mother the Queen has to remain strictly neutral with respect to political matters and does not vote or stand for election, the royal family’s official website says.

Traditionally, royals do not become involved in political matters.

However Charles, a future king, has been outspoken in the past and faced criticism over his involvement in public and political issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12ySEl_0g7e6s2w00

In 2015, Charles had to defend his decision to write a series of letters to government ministers, some of which are known as the “black spider” memos, so-called because of his use of black ink.

At the time, Clarence House said the correspondence – on issues including a lack of resources for armed forces fighting in Iraq, the benefits of complementary medicine, and the need for affordable rural homes – showed “the range of the Prince of Wales’s concerns and interests for this country and the wider world”.

In the same year there was controversy when it emerged Charles had been routinely receiving copies of confidential Cabinet papers for more than 20 years.

As well as the Queen, it included the Prince of Wales, although it was not suggested he had requested access. Heirs to the throne were believed to have been included in the group since the 1930s.

In a BBC documentary to mark his 70th birthday in 2018, Charles said he would stop speaking out on issues when he became king, saying he was “not that stupid” to continue what some had termed “meddling”.

The prince acknowledged he would not be “able to do the same things I’ve done as heir”, and as monarch would have to operate within “constitutional parameters”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v5c3A_0g7e6s2w00

In 2020, Buckingham Palace appeared to distance itself from comments made by Charles’s son, the Duke of Sussex, as Harry urged people in the US to “reject hate speech” and vote in the presidential elections.

Harry faced a backlash amid claims of political interference and suggestions he was telling people to vote against Donald Trump.

Although UK law does not ban royalty from voting, it is considered unconstitutional for them to do so.

Buckingham Palace highlighted the fact that Harry was no longer a working royal, and said his remarks were made in a “personal capacity”.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘Send you to Rwanda’ emerging as new racist slur on social media, public figures warn

The UK’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda has inspired fresh waves of racist and bigoted language on social media, public figures have warned.London mayor Sadiq Khan, home secretary Priti Patel, Labour MP Diane Abbott and campaigner Femi Oluwole, among numerous others, have been targeted by online users suggesting that they should be removed from Britain and flown to the east African country.Discussing the trend, Sunder Katwala, director of think tank British Future, pointed out that the slur was also being used by both left- and right-leaning commentators against people they disagree with or dislike, with those from...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Ukraine news – live: Russian strikes destroy all bridges to embattled Sievierodonetsk

All bridges to Ukraine‘s embattled eastern frontline city of Sievierodonetsk have been destroyed as fierce fighting continued in the region.Governor Serhiy Gaidai wrote on the Telegram app that Russia had not taken full control of the city, and that “a part” of it remained under Ukrainian control.He added that “some access” to the city remained despite the bridges being destroyed, but that Russian forces now presided over 70 per cent of the city.Meanwhile, Finnish president Sauli Niinisto said Russia has been using “weapons of mass destruction” in its war against Ukraine. Speaking on Monday, the Finnish leader said both...
POLITICS
The Independent

What happens when the first migrants arrive in the Rwanda from the UK?

The first migrants to arrive in Rwanda under the UK’s radical new deal to curb Channel crossings will be offered the chance to rebuild their lives in the east African nation.The group will most likely be flown into a private terminal at Kigali’s international airport before being taken straight to accommodation at Hope Hostel – where they will be given a chance to rest, eat and settle in, as well as being tested for Covid-19, before they are processed.According to the Rwandan government, this is the only facility being used for initial accommodation under the plan so far.Spokeswoman Yolande Makolo...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

First two US fighters are captured by Russian soldiers in battle for Kharkiv amid fears they will be handed death sentences like two British soldiers caught by Putin's army

Two American fighters have been taken as prisoners of war in Ukraine, the first since the conflict began. Robert Drueke and Andy Huynh were taken prisoner by Russian forces last week on the outskirts of Kharkiv. Drueke, 39, and Huynh, 27, are both from Alabama. It's unclear if they were...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Royal Family#Times#High Court#African#Clarence House
The Independent

Ex-Trump AG Bill Barr shown laughing at Dinesh D’Souza documentary purporting to prove voter fraud

Former Attorney General William Barr laughed out loud during testimony played before the 6 January insurrection hearings on Monday at the mentioned of 2000 Mules, a debunked election conspiracy documentary embraced by his former boss Donald Trump."My opinion then and my opinion now is that the election was not stolen by fraud," Mr Barr said. "And I haven’t seen anything since the election that changes my mind on that, including the 2000 Mules movie."The former Trump official called the movie, by conservative commentator Dinesh D’Souza, “singularly unimpressive” and accused it of making “indefensible” claims.The film, which has been repeatedly...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘They put tampons in men’s bathrooms’: Marjorie Taylor Greene blames shortage on transgender people

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has blamed transgender people for the nationwide shortage of tampons in the United States.The Georgia Republican claimed the shortage, fueled by supply shortages, is triggered by the White House putting tampons in men’s bathrooms. “Men have taken over everything. They’re ‘women of the year’ in every category, in women’s categories,” she told conservative Right Side Broadcasting Network.She continued her diatribe against the transgender community by adding: “Now there’s a shortage of tampons, and that’s probably because men are buying tampons.”“Are you telling me that this is legit,” host Brian Glenn asked Ms Greene.She said: “I’m...
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Queen pictured with Charles and Camilla on Garter Day

The Queen has been pictured with the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall to mark the Order of the Garter service.The 96-year-old monarch, who was dressed in a silver white gown and her blue Garter sash and holding a walking stick, was stood between Charles and Camilla, who were in their grand velvet Garter robes.The photograph was taken at Windsor Castle on Monday ahead of the Garter service in St George’s Chapel.On the Queen’s arm was a matching silver handbag and in her hand her glasses. She was also wearing her Garter star badge, her Bow Brooch and silver...
U.K.
The Independent

Too big to jail: The story of HSBC and the Mexican drug cartel

In 2012, HSBC was fined $1.9bn and entered into a Deferred Prosecution Agreement for facilitating the laundering of money by the Mexican drugs cartel headed by Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán. The US Justice Department had been all set to bring criminal charges against HSBC executives and seek jail terms but was persuaded to strike a deal instead. One of those who had been at the Justice Department and had paid close attention to what was unfolding was Richard Elias. “Rich” Elias went to Missouri Law and won a clutch of honours. He started out defending companies, but, “after seeing first-hand...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Pope says traditionalist Catholics "gag" church reforms

Pope Francis has complained that traditionalist Catholics, particularly in the United States, are “gagging” the church’s modernizing reforms and insisted that there was no turning back.Francis told a gathering of Jesuit editors in comments published Tuesday that he was convinced that some Catholics simply have never accepted the Second Vatican Council, the meetings of the 1960s that led to Mass being celebrated in the vernacular rather than Latin and revolutionized the church’s relations with people of other faiths, among other things.“The number of groups of ‘restorers’ – for example, in the United States there are many – is significant,”...
RELIGION
The Independent

Voices: In 2020, Biden said he wouldn’t compromise his values for Saudi oil. Now he’s changed his tune

Inflection moments are one-of-a-kind chances to change the course of history. The United States is currently in one of those moments, but the Biden administration has chosen political expediency over environmental heroism.With gas prices surging past $5 a gallon, and the Democratic Party watching its slim majorities in the House and Senate fade to life support as this November’s midterms approach, Biden chose to whiff on climate change. Instead of taking an admittedly Quixotic stand on oil conservation and urging Americans to adjust their wasteful habits, Biden opted to “reset” relations and crawl over to Saudi Arabia on bended knee...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Unseen photos of Meghan Markle released to celebrate non-profit work

Unseen images of the Duchess of Sussex have been released to celebrate her work with Dutch non-profit, Project Fearless.Founded by Merida Miller in 2019, Project Fearless aims to equip girls and non-binary children between the ages of nine to 14 with life skills to succeed in any aspect of their lives.This can range from after school courses, to skateboarding, kick-boxing, and entrepreneurship. Project Fearless now works with 750 girls and non-binary children in Amsterdam.The non-profit first joined forces with Meghan Markle in 2019, and has recently marked three years of work with the Duchess.The images show Meghan during a...
CHARITIES
The Independent

Israel strike crippling Syria's main airport hikes tensions

Israel marked a major escalation in its years-long campaign of airstrikes in Syria, carrying out an attack last week that shut down the country’s main civilian airport in Damascus as Israel steps up efforts to stop Iranian weapons shipments to Hezbollah.Commercial flights were still halted at Damascus International Airport five days after Friday’s pre-dawn airstrikes smashed into its runways, leaving multiple craters, and damaged the air control tower and other buildings. The strikes further ratchet up tensions in the confrontation between Israel on one side and Iran and its Lebanese ally Hezbollah on the other. Iran has accused Israel...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

No 10 not ruling out human rights convention withdrawal after Rwanda flight blow

The UK could pull out of Europe’s human rights framework after last-ditch legal rulings blocked the Government’s plans to relocate asylum seekers to Rwanda.Downing Street said all options were on the table and did not rule out withdrawing from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR).Home Secretary Priti Patel told MPs that three of the asylum seekers set to be on the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday night had their removal blocked by the Strasbourg-based court, which interprets the ECHR.Asked if the Government could withdraw from the ECHR, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We are keeping all options...
POLITICS
The Independent

Voices: Johnson’s allies will quietly rubbish Geidt as a fuddy-duddy courtier – but the damage to the PM is done

It’s a funny old world. Boris Johnson lies, breaks the law and ignores every ethical convention in public life and… his ethics adviser resigns.At times like this one ought to be forgiven for recycling the tired old line from Lady Bracknell in The Importance of Being Earnest: “To lose one independent adviser on ministers’ interests, Mr Johnson, may be regarded as a misfortune; to lose two looks like carelessness.”The Importance of Being Christopher (Lord) Geidt is that he was there to try and stop the prime minister from destroying himself. He was Boris Johnson’s ethics adviser. It's like a joke...
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia's war on Ukraine will shape the Czech EU presidency

Russia's invasion of Ukraine and what Europe must do to counter the consequences of that have become the key task for the Czech Republic’s upcoming presidency of the 27-nation European Union.The Czech Republic’s motto for the six-month presidency, which it takes over from France on July 1, is “Europe as a Task: rethink, rebuild, repower,” based on a 1996 speech by the late Czech President Vaclav Havel. “Europe and the whole world have been undergoing a crucial change,” Prime Minister Petr Fiala said Wednesday as he introduced his country's priorities. “The Russian invasion have shaken many our certainties.” The...
POLITICS
The Independent

Chinese hackers can breach routers and steal passwords, FBI and NSA warns

China is sponsoring cyber attacks targeting major telecommunication and network service providers in the United States, federal agencies claim.A new report from the NSA, CISA, and the FBI has claimed that public and private sector organisations are being exploited via routers and Network Attached Storage (NAS) devices.Hackers are using vulnerabilities that are already well known in software but have not yet been fixed, rather than using an unknown exploit.“Over the last few years, a series of high-severity vulnerabilities for network devices provided cyber actors with the ability to regularly exploit and gain access to vulnerable infrastructure devices”, the report states.“In addition,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

696K+
Followers
226K+
Post
329M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy