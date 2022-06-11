ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Rewarding Putin for invading

By William Falk
The Week
The Week
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EXTGZ_0g7e6HpP00
Contributor/Getty Images

Vladimir Putin is a fortunate man. One hundred days into his genocidal assault on Ukraine, many important people in the West are fretting not that he'll win his war — but that he'll lose. It's quite a diverse club. French President Emmanuel Macron, who fancies himself a Putin whisperer, warned again last week that "we must not humiliate Russia." Instead, we must reward Putin's pitiless efforts to erase a peaceful, democratic neighbor from the map by awarding him a nice chunk as a consolation prize: the Donbas and southern Ukraine along the Black Sea. Henry Kissinger, the ancient guru of realpolitik, has joined Macron in urging Ukrainian concessions. So has The New York Times editorial board, which recently advised Ukraine it will need to make "painful territorial decisions" in exchange for peace. On the isolationist right, America Firsters from Sen. Rand Paul to Tucker Carlson to Donald Trump have denounced U.S. military aid to Kyiv as a waste of money for a fight that is not ours.

In a ruthless world, realpolitik is sometimes unavoidable. In this case, it requires shrugging acceptance of the unprovoked slaughter of tens of thousands of civilians, the remorseless razing of dozens of cities, and the more than 1,000 credible reports of war crimes. After these atrocities, we should be concerned that the butcher gets to save face? It is, in fact, not realistic to believe any concessions will end Putin's messianic ambitions to absorb Ukraine into "holy Russia." A deeply cynical, KGB-trained liar, he will happily violate any treaty naïve "realists" force Ukraine to sign. If there is a brief peace, Putin will use it to rebuild his battered army and reinvade until Kyiv succumbs. He is counting on nuclear blackmail, high gas prices, and food shortages to erode the West's resolve to stand with Ukraine and democracy against predatory autocracy. It's critically important to prove Putin wrong, even if he finds it humiliating.

This is the editor's letter in the current issue of The Week magazine.

Comments / 30

Jean Cash
4d ago

And, no he shouldn't be rewarded for causing the world to starve bc of his hatefulness.

Reply
16
Martin Yoder
3d ago

I'm not sure who the reward goes to the UN for giving Putin no choices an breaching there contracts then blackmailing ukraine join us or we won't help you .. it's a very tough decision

Reply
3
Roland Reynolds
4d ago

why not we reward people here in this country for bad behavior

Reply(4)
16
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Henry Kissinger
Person
Rand Paul
Person
Emmanuel Macron
Person
Donald Trump
Daily Mail

Fury as Putin swimsuit-wearing Russian model is allowed on the Cannes red carpet after backing the Ukraine war and cutting up her Chanel bags in protest at Western sanctions

The Cannes Film Festival has been slammed for allowing pro-Putin influencer and model onto the red carpet. Victoria Bonya, 42, posted pictures snapped of her attending the event, despite organisers restricting access to Russians with Kremlin links. A video from Variety shows the arrival of the model, businesswoman and influencer,...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Putin To Invade Poland Next; UK, US Are 'All Lined Up': Russian Media

Russian President Vladimir Putin could be planning to invade Poland and the West next after Ukraine, Russian state media claims. Speaking on the state-backed TV show "60 Minutes," Russian parliament member Oleg Matveychev warned that Putin could issue the order to invade Poland should it intervene in the war in Ukraine.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ukraine hits back at Biden’s ‘absurd’ remark that Zelensky ‘didn’t want to hear’ US intel on Russia

Volodymyr Zelensky’s aides have hit back at Joe Biden’s remarks that the Ukrainian president “didn't want to hear it” when US intelligence alerted him that Russia was preparing an invasion and had called it “absurd”. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podoliak criticised Mr Biden for putting the blame on Ukraine while Mr Zelensky’s spokesperson Sergei Nikiforov said the remark “probably needs to be clarified” as it was their partners who had paid no heed to Ukraine’s concerns. Mr Nikiforov told Russian-language Ukrainian news outlet Liga that Mr Zelensky had “three or four telephone conversations” with Mr Biden before the war...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Russia#War Crimes#French#Ukrainian#The New York Times#America Firsters
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin TV Names the Country Putin Will Invade Next

While some in the West are pondering what kind of a concessions would allow Russian autocrat Vladimir Putin “to save face” in Ukraine, leading Russian lawmakers and top propagandists are advocating smashing the West, which they say is Russia’s ultimate target. On the state TV show 60...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Morgan Freeman and the late senator John McCain are among 963 from the US 'permanently banned' from Russia as Kremlin hits back at West sanctions

Renowned actor Morgan Freeman and the late Sen. John McCain are among nearly 1,000 Americans who Russian officials said are 'permanently banned' from entering the country. The Kremlin added them to the list of 963 Americans who are 'black listed' from Russia on Saturday in retaliation to Western sanctions for the February 24 invasion of Ukraine.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Daily Mail

Russia fires five-and-a-half ton Cold War-era missiles designed to destroy aircraft carriers at Ukrainian forces in the Donbas after running out of precision rockets, MoD says

Russia is relying on Cold War-era missiles with 'severe' risks to civilians as Putin's forces have run out of modern weapons, the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) claimed. The government's daily intelligence update on Saturday also offered new details of 'intense street fighting' in eastern Ukraine as Russian soldiers were pushed back.
MILITARY
The Independent

After 3 months of war, life in Russia has profoundly changed

When Vladimir Putin announced the invasion of Ukraine, war seemed far away from Russian territory. Yet within days the conflict came home — not with cruise missiles and mortars but in the form of unprecedented and unexpectedly extensive volleys of sanctions by Western governments and economic punishment by corporations.Three months after the Feb. 24 invasion, many ordinary Russians are reeling from those blows to their livelihoods and emotions. Moscow’s vast shopping malls have turned into eerie expanses of shuttered storefronts once occupied by Western retailers.McDonald’s — whose opening in Russia in 1990 was a cultural phenomenon, a shiny modern convenience...
POLITICS
The Week

The Week

New York City, NY
42K+
Followers
21K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Week brings the most relevant and important news from more than 200 trusted local and global sources to readers in one concise, informative and entertaining read.

 https://theweek.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy