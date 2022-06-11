Michael Owen forced to delete NFT tweet after Advertising Standards Authority contact

Former England striker Michael Owen has been forced to delete a tweet about a NFT project after he was contacted by the Advertising Standards Authority.

The body got in touch and it is understood they told him he was being misleading after he tweeted: "My NFTs will be the first ever that can't lose their initial value" last month.

NFTs are digital artworks and tokens that can be bought and sold but have no physical form. Loads of celebs have jumped onto the hype by buying and selling them and last year even a child made thousands by selling his digital artworks.

But the ASA is currently conducting a wide-ranging review of the issues surrounding NFT advertising.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Meanwhile, Owen is also back in the news because his 19-year-old daughter Gemma is starring on Love Island - but she is yet to tell anyone who her famous father is despite fans thinking the news is on the tip of her tongue.

Maybe she just doesn't like NFTs?



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.