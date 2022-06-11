These Are the Counties In the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 710,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 84.1 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 990,000 COVID-19-related deaths -- the highest death toll of any country.

New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average of 33.2 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans -- essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there were an average of 30.0 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people.

While COVID-19 has spread to nearly every part of the country, cities continue to be the sites of major outbreaks. Experts agree that the virus is more likely to spread in group settings where large numbers of people routinely have close contact with one another, such as colleges, nursing homes, bars, and restaurants. Metropolitan areas with a high degree of connectivity between neighborhoods and a large population may be particularly at-risk.

In the 50 largest metro areas, the incidence of coronavirus grew at an average rate of 39.4 new cases a day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- 25.3% greater than the case growth in all counties outside of metro areas.

The Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV, metro area consists of Fairfax County, Montgomery County, Prince George's County, and 22 other counties. In the past week, there were an average of 44.5 new coronavirus cases every day per 100,000 Washington residents, greater than the national figure. The metro area’s average daily case growth in the most recent week is essentially unchanged from the week prior, when there was an average of 42.3 daily new cases per 100,000 Washington residents.

The spread of coronavirus depends on a variety of factors and can vary even between neighboring counties. Within the Washington-Arlington-Alexandria metro area, COVID-19 is growing the fastest in Arlington County, Virginia. There were an average of 74.4 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in Arlington County during the past week, the most of the 25 counties in Washington with available data.

Case growth in the Washington metro area varies widely at the county level. In Fairfax city, for example, there were an average of 14.5 new cases per day per 100,000 residents in the past week -- the least of any county in Washington and far more than the case growth rate in Arlington County.

While Arlington County is driving the growth of COVID-19 in the Washington area, it does not have the highest incidence of cases overall. As of June 9, there were a total of 21,647.0 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents in Arlington County, the 10th most of the 25 counties in the metro area. For comparison, the U.S. has so far reported 25,908.9 cases per 100,000 Americans nationwide.

The pandemic has led to the closure of thousands of consumer-facing businesses around the country. These changes have led to widespread job loss and record unemployment. In Arlington County, unemployment peaked at 7.0% in April 2020. As of June 2021, the county's unemployment rate was 3.6%.

To determine the county in every metropolitan area where COVID-19 is growing the fastest, 24/7 Wall St. compiled and reviewed data from state and local health departments. We ranked counties according to the average number of new daily COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents in the seven days ending June 9. To estimate the incidence of COVID-19 at the metropolitan level, we aggregated data up from the county level using boundary definitions from the U.S. Census Bureau. Population data used to adjust case and death totals came from the U.S. Census Bureau’s 2019 American Community Survey and are five-year estimates. Unemployment data is from the Bureau of Labor Statistics and is not seasonally adjusted.

Click here to see all current COVID-19 data for Washington D.C.

Rank in MSA County Population New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 9 New daily cases per 100,000, week ending June 2 Cumulative cases per 100,000 Cumulative deaths per 100,000 1 Arlington County 233,464 74.4 75.0 21,647.0 138.4 2 Falls Church city 14,128 69.8 74.8 17,475.9 120.3 3 Alexandria city 157,613 60.4 62.8 22,277.4 119.9 4 Montgomery County 1,043,530 58.1 50.4 18,335.8 197.7 5 Clarke County 14,423 55.0 28.3 19,475.8 298.1 6 Loudoun County 395,134 51.1 50.9 19,441.8 97.7 7 Fairfax County 1,145,862 46.0 44.5 17,538.4 127.6 8 Jefferson County 56,506 44.3 37.6 26,614.9 237.1 9 Stafford County 146,773 43.7 42.0 22,374.7 122.0 10 Charles County 159,428 42.1 34.8 19,088.2 222.7 11 Prince William County 461,423 41.9 37.8 22,196.3 161.9 12 Manassas Park city 16,986 36.9 26.3 23,336.9 159.0 13 District of Columbia 692,683 36.3 43.7 21,940.5 194.6 14 Prince George's County 908,670 34.8 29.8 20,076.8 239.9 15 Spotsylvania County 132,833 34.5 33.6 21,636.2 229.6 16 Manassas city 41,174 34.3 35.0 23,359.4 172.4 17 Fredericksburg city 28,622 33.1 30.3 20,016.1 146.7 18 Frederick County 251,422 30.1 30.7 19,404.8 210.0 19 Calvert County 91,511 26.9 21.8 13,097.9 161.7 20 Madison County 13,170 25.9 16.6 19,164.8 318.9 21 Fauquier County 69,728 23.5 19.2 19,564.6 209.4 22 Warren County 39,492 21.4 26.1 22,627.4 397.5 23 Culpeper County 51,101 20.4 19.6 22,944.8 295.5 24 Rappahannock County 7,378 16.0 23.5 14,692.3 135.5 25 Fairfax city 23,531 14.5 18.1 9,107.1 182.7

