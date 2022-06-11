ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

The Biden administration wants to slash nicotine levels in all cigarettes sold in the US: WSJ

By Sam Tabahriti
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X2Fu2_0g7e5KVn00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJdSZ_0g7e5KVn00
The FDA proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

Mario Tama/Getty Images

  • The White House wants new rules forcing tobacco companies to reduce nicotine levels in cigarettes.
  • The FDA is drafting a new policy but it could be years before effect, per The Wall Street Journal.
  • In April the FDA proposed a ban on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars.

New rules that would force tobacco companies to dramatically reduce the amount of nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the US are being drawn up, The Wall Street Journal reported.

The Biden administration wants all cigarettes to have minimal or nonaddictive levels of nicotine, sources told The Journal, but it could take several years for the regulations to take effect.

Insider contacted the Food and Drug Administration for comment.

Nicotine is an addictive chemical found in cigarettes and other tobacco products. The FDA began a wideranging review of tobacco and nicotine regulation in 2017 in a bid to tackle addiction, protect young people and help smokers to quit.

While cigarettes are known to cause cancer, heart disease, and lung disease, the FDA said the thousands of other components in cigarette smoke rather than nicotine itself were to blame .

The most recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that more than 480,000 deaths in the US each year are caused by cigarette smoking, with more than 41,000 deaths related to secondhand smoke exposure, or passive smoking.

In the US each day, about 1,600 youths smoke their first cigarette and nearly 200 start smoking every day, per the CDC. It also found that flavored tobacco products are popular with young people .

Meanwhile, the UK is mulling increasing the smoking age by 12 months every year until no one can no longer buy it. As of December 2021, almost 6 million people in England smoked , while more than 30 million people in the US do.

Nicotine levels can be reduced in various ways, by blending of tobacco leaves or using different types of paper or filters, per the report.

The FDA has been focusing on lowering nicotine levels since the 1990s as it attempts to crack down on cigarette sales to minors, but the Supreme Court had found the FDA wasn't permitted to do so at the time.

In 2009, the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act gave the FDA the authority to regulate the manufacture, distribution, and marketing of tobacco products including lowering nicotine levels,  based on scientific evidence.

The FDA also proposed a ban in April on menthol cigarettes and flavored cigars that aimed to stop young people taking up and significantly reduce tobacco-related diseases and deaths. The administration is also reviewing the sale and use of e-cigarettes .

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
Fortune

Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in U.S. cigarettes until they’re non-addictive, if the Biden administration has its way: report

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Tobacco companies will be forced to reduce nicotine in cigarettes sold in the U.S. to nonaddictive, or minimally addictive, levels, if the Biden administration has its way. The policy could...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tobacco Smoking#Nicotine#Smoking Ban#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Wsj#The White House#The Wall Street Journal
BGR.com

Urgent ham recall: If you bought this ham at Walmart, throw it out now

Consumers who purchased sliced Black Forest Ham from Walmart stores should be aware of an urgent new health alert. The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) warns customers that the ready-to-eat (RTE) ham may not be fully cooked due to underprocessing. There’s no full recall in place for the Black Forest Ham, as it’s no longer available for purchase at Walmart stores. Otherwise, the USDA would have demanded a recall following the discovery.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

3 symptoms people report getting most with new omicron variant:

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The newest subvariants of omicron appear to be presenting with three early symptoms. These can be very misleading when it comes to what you need for diagnosis and proper treatment. They’re not all the same, but a few symptoms do stand out with these newer omicron...
CINCINNATI, OH
The US Sun

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threatens to block UK trade deal with US over tensions in Northern Ireland

THE United States' third most powerful politician launches a withering anti-Brexit blast at Britain over tensions in Northern Ireland. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi vowed the US Congress will not support a free trade agreement with the UK if the Government persists with "deeply concerning" plans to "unilaterally discard" the Brexit trade terms signed in 2020.
U.S. POLITICS
Mashed

The Unexpected Food That's Seeing A Huge Price Spike Right Now

If you've been experiencing sticker shock when you head to the grocery store these days, you are not alone. When 2022 kicked off, grocery prices broke a 13-year record, and it appears that trend is continuing. CBS News reported that as the United States faces the highest rate of inflation the country has experienced in 40 years, food prices that have already skyrocketed are anticipated to continue their rising trajectory. Per the Consumer Price Index Summary, we are currently paying as much as 10% more for our pantry staples. CBS News cites both supply chain issues and an increase in demand as contributing to this financial food storm.
BUSINESS
Business Insider

Business Insider

526K+
Followers
33K+
Post
264M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy