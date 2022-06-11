ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Kentucky Woman Wanted For Arson: Do Not Approach!

 4 days ago

Kentucky Arson Suspect Rachael Mitchell

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Rachel Mitchell may look like a harmless middle-aged woman but Kentucky cops want to talk to her about a suspected case of arson and some other charges.

Kentucky Man Arrested For Trying to Burn Down Rural King

Police say they want to speak to her about a suspicious house fire on Evans Street. They say their investigation led them to believe it was arson and that the 45-year-old Mitchell, who is also known as Rachael Riffe, is behind it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lw4cH_0g7e5IkL00
Kentucky Arson Location

She's wanted for arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment. She's described as 45, 5'8", and 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn citizens not to approach or attempt to capture Mitchell, instead, they should immediately contact the police if they see her.

Liz Gaby
4d ago

well... she doesn't look like someone to even approach anyways. The crazy is showing in her eyes

Jeffrey B
4d ago

DO NOT APPROACH. Why, she carrying a flame thrower?Just curious since I'm from the same neck of the woods 😄

ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We’re an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

