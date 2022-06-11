Kentucky Woman Wanted For Arson: Do Not Approach!

Kentucky Arson Suspect Rachael Mitchell SCDN Archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Rachel Mitchell may look like a harmless middle-aged woman but Kentucky cops want to talk to her about a suspected case of arson and some other charges.

Kentucky Man Arrested For Trying to Burn Down Rural King

Police say they want to speak to her about a suspicious house fire on Evans Street. They say their investigation led them to believe it was arson and that the 45-year-old Mitchell, who is also known as Rachael Riffe, is behind it.

Kentucky Arson Location SCDN Archives

She's wanted for arson, burglary, and wanton endangerment. She's described as 45, 5'8", and 145 lbs with black hair and brown eyes.

Police warn citizens not to approach or attempt to capture Mitchell, instead, they should immediately contact the police if they see her.