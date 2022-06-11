ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stratford, CT

More than 1,000 students participated in first year of CT’s Black and Latino curriculum, ' it really does open your eyes’

By Deidre Montague, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago

As the school year winds down, Connecticut high school students and teachers recently shared their experiences from the first year with the state’s new African American/Black and Puerto Rican/Latino Course of Studies.

During a roundtable discussion with students from Stratford and Bunnell high schools, student Jasmine Inoa said she hopes that the number of white students taking the course will increase over time, as she believes that it is important to learn about all cultures.

“I do wish, hopefully, that we don’t have just Black and Latino kids taking the class, but … white kids as well. … It is really important that all these classes honestly are made mandatory, so we can learn about different cultures and the positive and the negative,” she said.

Student Angelina Reyes agreed, saying she feels that it is important that every student take the course, as it teaches the alternative perspective of American History.

“In most history classes, we are learning from the perspective of white people. People who were credited in starting the country were white men,” she said. “So taking an African American and Latino Studies class really gives you perspective on how big of an impact these people (who) are considered minorities had on the United States and just on the world in general.

“I think it really does open your eyes and emphasizes how important your culture is to the history of landscapes,” Reyes said.

The latest data from the state Department of Education and the State Education Resource Center for the racial demographics of students enrolled in the course as of Jan. 3, 2022, shows that a total of 1,075 students took part in the pilot African American/ Black and Puerto Rican/Latino course. Students of color comprise the majority, as there are 253 Hispanic/Latino students and 220 Black/African American students enrolled, in comparison to 90 white students and four Asian American students. However, the department is still in the process of collecting data.

The State Education Resource Center led the development of the curriculum beginning in 2019, coordinating a 150-member Advisory Group of K-12 and college educators, historians and museum representatives, parents, students, advocates, and the lawmakers who sponsored the bill.

With the help of student advocacy, they drove the legislation that made the course and its development mandatory. The state Board of Education approved the final draft of the course in December 2020, and SERC published a final version on July 1, 2021, as required by the state law, that is “intentionally designed to accentuate the individual and joint contributions of these communities to our collective history.”

Some of the schools that shared their experiences from the Course of Studies were CREC schools, John F. Kennedy High School in Waterbury, Newington High School, Southington High School, Stratford High School, Bunnell High School, Bethel High School, and others.

According to SERC, the one-year, integrated course curriculum teaches students about the history of Africa and the diasporas with intentional linkages to accomplishments, struggles, and beauty of Black and Latino people in the U.S., North America and South America. , the Caribbean, and around the world. SERC has said it believes that through the lens of unique histories, students, with guided support of educators, will connect to their cultural and racial backgrounds and strengthen their understanding of positive identity, among other goals.

Teachers who taught the pilot course also expressed their appreciation to their students in their schools who were willing to participate.

Stratford High School social studies teacher Kathleen Mack said she was excited to have an opportunity to teach on the topics and content that they have been wanting to bring to the table.

“As many of you (students) have said, it just enriches the whole experience of the American story....whose voices that we can showcase to bring into the rich tapestry of all the people, experiences, the histories and the future possibilities,” Mack said. “So I thank you all for your work and to highlight those moments that have stood out to you. I look forward to teaching this again.”

Bunnell High School social studies and history teacher Sean Mignone also thanked his students who took the course and said he wants to make sure that the class is available to all to take in the future.

“You have to find ways to make sure that this class is available to everyone. Whether we make it mandatory…we just find ways to kind of spread the word and hope the course grows, so it becomes what it really can be,” Mignone said.

Deidre Montague can be reached at dmontague@courant.com .

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newhavenarts.org

ConnCAT Celebrates 10 Years, Looks To The Future

Proud mom Kim Johnson and Dior "Mr. ConnCAT" Hobson. Lucy Gellman Photos. Dior Hobson walked into the Connecticut Center for Arts & Technology (ConnCAT) as a baby-faced fifth grader, looking for a place to grow his artistic skills. He walked out with a family. Hobson—or “Mr. ConnCAT,” as he is...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Hartford parents pushing for more language services at schools

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Some parents in Hartford want the city’s public school district to do more to support language equity. Their demands include things like more translations and services for non-English speaking parents. 85 different languages are spoken within Hartford Public Schools. A protest was held outside the...
HARTFORD, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waterbury, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
City
Stratford, CT
Local
Connecticut Education
Stratford, CT
Society
Stratford, CT
Education
State
Connecticut State
NBC Connecticut

Some Conn. Schools to Lose Free School Breakfast and Lunch on June 30

During the pandemic, students were fed for free. That's thanks to nutrition waivers from the USDA that allowed children across the country to receive breakfast and lunch at no cost. But this pandemic-era initiative will expire on June 30. "So, everything will go back to pre-COVID regulations. Children will have...
Register Citizen

Free school meal program ends this month. Here’s what it means for CT students.

A pandemic-era program providing universal free breakfast and lunch to students will end June 30, leaving some Connecticut school districts and families wondering how they will provide meals for children who have depended on the initiative. Congress approved the Child Nutrition COVID-19 waivers in March 2020 to provide children meals...
i95 ROCK

Vacation Review Goes Horribly Wrong for Connecticut

I love Connecticut, but anyone who knows me will tell you, I'm a biblical glutton for punishment. One of the only things I like more than the Nutmeg State, is someone that can make me laugh, a person like Alex Traynor. Today, I opened Alex's Youtube video titled "Vacation Review: Connecticut" and enjoyed every second of the 7+ minute video.
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southington High School#College#Board Of Education#Department Of Education#Racism#Ct#African American#Puerto Rican#Latino Studies
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Council votes to settle Morris lawsuit

NORWALK, Conn. – The Common Council unanimously voted Tuesday to settle the lawsuit filed by former Norwalk Public Schools Human Relations Officer Bruce Morris, accusing NPS of discrimination against him in the elimination of his position. The lawsuit was slated to go to trial Wednesday, June 22. Mayor Harry...
NORWALK, CT
WestfairOnline

CONNECTICUT PAYS TO CARE FOR THE AGING DURING SUMMER TRAVEL

Independent award-winning homecare agency Assisted Living Services Inc. (ALS) in Cheshire and Westport is ensuring that all caregivers get away this summer, while getting paid by the state. ALS is a credentialed provider for the Adult Family Living/Foster Caregiver (AFL) program, which helps frail, elderly individuals to remain living in private homes instead of moving…
CHESHIRE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
K-12 Education
i95 ROCK

Cottontail Rabbits are Thriving in Connecticut

Have you noticed that there are a hell of a lot of rabbits around Western Connecticut lately? We have a cute one living outside our place in Torrington, and there's a family living behind the radio station here in Brookfield. I originally wanted to call this article 'Rabbits are &*#@ing...
TORRINGTON, CT
ctnewsjunkie.com

Connecticut Files Deceptive Advertising Claim Against Hefty

Connecticut Attorney General William Tong says Hefty violated Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act by claiming their Hefty Recycling Bags were compatible with recycling facilities in Connecticut. The lawsuit filed in Hartford Superior Court says the trash bags are not recyclable and any recyclable items inside them are tossed on...
NBC Connecticut

Connecticut Customers Impacted by Tampon Shortage

Global supply chain shortages are now impacting feminine care products. If you have been struggling to find your favorite tampon brand in a store near you, you are not alone. Tampons are running low on shelves across the country and it's happening as the product is getting more expensive. "It's...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Invasive jumping worm rapidly creeping across Connecticut

There's a new environmental threat crawling across Connecticut, and it's not a new tick. A ravenous species of erratic moving earthworms sometimes called 'jumping worms’ have made their way into the state. Experts say the worms are dangerous to ecosystems, often destabilizing soil and potentially increasing erosion and making...
beckersasc.com

Connecticut hospital halts surgeries, redirects to ASC due to staff shortages

Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Memorial Hospital in Stafford, Conn., redirected a majority of patients who need outpatient surgery to its ASC on June 9 due to staffing shortages. Outpatient surgeries were sent to Trinity Health of New England's Johnson Surgery Center in Enfield, Conn. Inpatient surgeries were directed...
STAFFORD, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy