2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar Store

According to the sheriff's office, one man was murdered and another was injured in a shooting at a Family Dollar store on Friday.

Deputies responded, on their own, to the property at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail at 6 a.m. just after hearing gunshots in the vicinity.

Deputies discovered two men who had been shot in the parking lot.

A man in his thirties was rushed to the hospital and confirmed deceased. The other male in his twenties is said to be stable.

It is uncertain what provoked the shooting.

It's unclear whether the victims were armed or simply gunned down.

Police have not identified any potential suspects in the killing.