Florida State

2 Gunned Down at Florida Family Dollar Store

 4 days ago

Florida State News

According to the sheriff's office, one man was murdered and another was injured in a shooting at a Family Dollar store on Friday.

Deputies responded, on their own, to the property at 7113 South Orange Blossom Trail at 6 a.m. just after hearing gunshots in the vicinity.

Florida Man Wanted for Murder Drowns in River

Florida Grandma Murdered on Her 93rd Birthday

Deputies discovered two men who had been shot in the parking lot.

A man in his thirties was rushed to the hospital and confirmed deceased. The other male in his twenties is said to be stable.

Florida Father Stabs Daughter During Fight

It is uncertain what provoked the shooting.

It's unclear whether the victims were armed or simply gunned down.

Police have not identified any potential suspects in the killing.

Ralph Rubinek
4d ago

On a recent trip to the UK 🇬🇧 initially I was enlightened to the fact guns were banned and the police were disarmed because it was so safe. Well, when I landed at Heathrow Airport it was an armed camp with armored vehicles and cops carrying full auto machine guns. Everywhere I went police were investigating stabbings and shootings. Americans, don’t give up any of your rights. Gun control is a big lie.

Gina Nicholson-Capobianco
4d ago

Funny how the media now reporting all these shootings , trying to shove their agenda down our throats. Nothing has changed it’s always been here but just now reported. Wake up people this is It! They take away the second amendment we are a communist country.

aly and family
4d ago

You will never be able to keep the criminal element from having guns or making their own. It will just keep innocents from being able to protect themselves.

IN THIS ARTICLE
