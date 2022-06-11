ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AMD’s frame rate boosting Nvidia DLSS rival is coming to a load more games

By Darren Allan
 4 days ago
(Image credit: IO Interactive)

AMD’s FSR 2.0 (FidelityFX Super Resolution) frame rate boosting feature that uses temporal upscaling is coming to Hitman 3 and a bunch of other games in the not too distant future.

Team Red just published a blog post (opens in new tab) revealing five new games that’ll support FSR 2.0, which include Hitman 3 as mentioned, as well as Abyss World, Rescue Party: Live, Super People, and The Callisto Protocol.

AMD also reminded us of 11 other games which are going to get FSR 2.0 in the future, and that includes Microsoft Flight Simulator, Eve Online, and Forspoken (when it comes out later in the year – also this will be the first game to support DirectStorage, notably).

The full list of 16 games due to support FSR 2.0 is as follows:

  • Abyss World
  • Asterigos
  • Delysium
  • EVE Online
  • Forspoken
  • Grounded
  • Hitman 3
  • Microsoft Flight Simulator
  • NiShuiHan
  • Overprime
  • Perfect World Remake
  • Rescue Party: Live
  • Super People
  • Swordsman Remake
  • The Callisto Protocol
  • Unknown 9: Awakening

FSR 2.0 uses temporal upscaling, which makes it a major step up from FSR 1.0 that used spatial upscaling. The difference is that with temporal, FSR is drawing data to work its magic not just from the current frame in-game, but previous frames as well – just as Nvidia DLSS does – and this makes for a better upscaled image in terms of quality.

Analysis: Impressive progress, and FSR 1.0 games are still coming

With those 16 games inbound, and three titles already boasting the upscaling tech, that makes 19 games in total which have brought, or are bringing, FSR 2.0 on-board.

In case you missed it, the launch game with FSR 2.0 was Deathloop, and since then, we have witnessed the tech come to God of War and Farming Simulator 22. AMD also provided some new benchmarks for the latter games, showing for example that God of War at 4K ‘ultra’ settings on an RX 6950 XT hit 66 frames per second (fps) by default. That increased considerably to 96 fps with FSR 2.0 in performance mode, and 83 fps with FSR 2.0 in quality mode (for the best upscaled image quality, which looks very close to native 4K).

It's good to see FSR 2.0 making commendable progress in raw numbers, even if it’s fair to say that a sizeable chunk of the games getting on-board are more obscure affairs, there are still some definite big names in the mix.

What’s interesting to note is that support is still being announced for FSR 1.0 with some games, with AMD observes that this is because the developers in question began working on incorporating the tech some time ago. Those games getting FSR 1.0 include Arma Reforger, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Dolmen, Hitman 3, iRacing, Sniper Elite 5, The Elder Scrolls Online, and V Rising.

So yes, Hitman 3 is getting both FSR 1.0 and 2.0 support, giving folks the choice, with FSR 1.0 being less of a strain on GPUs – for inferior results, of course – but that means those with a lesser graphics card which is below the hardware recommendations for FSR 2.0 still have an option to fall back on for frame rate boosting.

Via Tom’s Hardware (opens in new tab)

Darren is a freelancer writing news and features for TechRadar (and occasionally T3) across a broad range of computing topics including CPUs, GPUs, various other hardware, VPNs, antivirus and more. He has written about tech for the best part of three decades, and writes books in his spare time (his debut novel - 'I Know What You Did Last Supper' - was published by Hachette UK in 2013).

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
TechRadar

OnePlus Nord Buds review

The OnePlus Nord Buds will not disappoint you with its performance out of the box. Though some tweaks are required to get the best out of the buds. It offers a good battery life and also comes with flagship-level charging technology. While the case could have been slightly better designed, the earbuds look good. It fits perfectly in the ear and offers passive noise cancellation. While the company is providing a Dolby Atmos experience at budget prices, Nord smartphone users are left out of this.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon's website goes down for thousands of users around the world

On Monday, online retail giant Amazon experienced several outages starting from about 1PM EST. Amazon has more or less resolved the outages now but they lasted for roughly two hours. During that time, people reported over 11,000 incidents they had with the site, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector and reported on by Reuters.
BUSINESS
TechRadar

Is a 12-inch MacBook on the horizon – and if so, uh, why?

Rumors have been floating around in recent weeks that Apple might be reintroducing a 12-inch MacBook into its product lineup, but where there's hope for some who may revel in this news, not everyone is convinced about its accuracy. As reported by MacRumors (opens in new tab), the initial murmurs...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Diablo 4 won't have Diablo Immortal's horrible microtransations, Blizzard insists

Diablo 4 won't share Diablo Immortal's monetization systems, Blizzard has confirmed. Instead, monetization in Diablo 4 will be strictly kept to "optional cosmetic items and full story-driven expansions," Diablo head Rod Fergusson confirmed in a tweet (opens in new tab). The sentiment was shared by Blizzard president Mike Ybarra, who quote tweeted Fergusson's statement, writing: "100%" (thanks, Eurogamer (opens in new tab)).
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Capcom alters Resident Evil 3 system requirements, cutting off Windows 7 and 8.1

Capcom released an official statement for Resident Evil 3 Remake concerning the game’s new system requirements for Steam. According to the statement, after the upgrade patch is installed, players will only be able to play the Steam version of Resident Evil 3 on Windows 10, even though previously players with Windows 7 and 8.1 were able to play it before. Not only that but the DirectX and graphical requirements have also been completely changed.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Acer Aspire 5 (2022) review

Acer’s hype pitches the Aspire 5 almost as mobile workstation for video-editing work - in fact, this 14-inch model is an affordable entry-level laptop that provides respectable performance and battery life for the price. Acer Aspire 5: Two-minute review. When looking at Acer’s website, you could be forgiven for...
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

Microsoft Exchange servers are being hacked to deploy ransomware

Every ransomware attack starts with a compromised endpoint, and to that end, threat actors have now started looking into Microsoft Exchange servers. As per a report (opens in new tab) published by the Microsoft 365 Defender Threat Intelligence Team, at least one unpatched and vulnerable server (opens in new tab) was targeted by crooks, and abused to gain access to the target network.
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

The first custom Intel desktop GPU is here, and it looks… boring

Chinese graphics card manufacturer Gunnir has revealed the world’s first third-party custom desktop GPU from Intel’s new Arc Alchemist line, namely the Arc A380 Photon 6GB OC. Gunnir’s press release states that Intel has now officially launched the Arc A3 series in China, aligning with previous news that A3 GPUs would only be available there to start off.
COMPUTERS
TechRadar

AMD pro software suite gets a rebrand and performance boost to supercharge your business

AMD is making fresh overtures to the business community with a rebrand of its popular Radeon PRO Software for Enterprise offering. In a blog post wryly titled ‘What’s New for AMD Software: PRO Edition – Wait! What is this?’, the tech firm revealed the new-look PRO edition is designed “to better integrate graphics with CPUs and platform-level features and accelerate performance throughout the entire machine.”
SOFTWARE
TechRadar

TechRadar

