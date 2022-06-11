ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Large Scale Emergency Response Confuses Southern Ohio Police and Sends Social Media in Frenzy

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Correspondent

Confusion over a report of a woman thrown from a vehicle caused a bit of frenzy in Southern Ohio on Thursday Night.

At 8:41 pm, an obviously distressed caller contacted 9-1-1 to report a woman had been thrown for a car in the 1600 block of Mabert Rd and was not unconscious in the street.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e2pOG_0g7e34Xq00
Ohio Emergency ConfusionSCDN Archives

Fire and medical personnel, as well as four police officers, responded to the scene. First responders blocked off Mabert Road with emergency vehicles while they assessed the scene. That ignited a social media frenzy of speculation about what was happening on the street.

Officers immediately detained and questioned a male suspect and interviewed witnesses. That's when things took a turn for the weird. According to the officers’ reports, none of the stories matched. After nearly 30 minutes of trying to get a piece together what was happening, officers decided that the call was “completely unfounded. We had no victim or suspect”.

They discovered the actual medical emergency was a woman who had overdosed prior to their arrival. However, she refused medical treatment.

The man they questioned did have an open warrant in another county but that police department there didn’t want to come and pick him up.

Emergency responders cleared the call, and the duo was left to continue living their best lives.

HorsePuncher
4d ago

"thrown for a car" and "was not unconscious in the street" I mean come on who proof-reads these

25
Daniel
4d ago

please have someone els proof read your stories before you post them.

12
Maria Cihon
4d ago

I think the caller should be charged with undue panic.

