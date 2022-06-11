ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fatal Florida Crash Under Investigation. 5-year-old Among the Dead.

 4 days ago

Fatal Florida Crash

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Correspondent

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old was among four people killed in a horrific crash early Wednesday morning.

Officers say the fatal wreck happened on County Road 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road just after midnight. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Florida Man Attacks Tourist with Machete on Beach- Killed by Police

Fatal Florida Crash Under Investigation

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

According to the FHP the 24-year-old driver of a Dodge Durango crashed while taking a curve on CR-561. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Officers say a 5-year-old girl, a 48-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene with the driver. No one in the vehicle wore a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

Comments / 54

Janessa
4d ago

this is why I tell my kids all the time just wear it because I can't drive for others but I can try and that's all I can do but seat belts are there to protect us for a reason now this lil innocent baby is gone😭

Bree James
4d ago

This child was 5 years old… she should have been in a harnessed car seat, not just a seatbelt. This is sad all the way around, but even sadder that so many people neglect their children’s safety like this. Too many children die from lack of proper restraints 😞

Ana Davila
4d ago

It's the parents job to place their children in a harness child seat and wear their seat belts. FDLE can't possibly check to see if everyone, in all vehicles, are abiding by the law.

Related
SCDNReports

Fatal Ohio Home Explosion Investigated

Ohio Home Explosion InvestigatedSCDN photo archives. The Ohio Fire Marshal is investigating a home explosion that killed three people on Saturday. The victims were in a home in 4900 block of E. 81st Street when it suddenly exploded just after 6:30 pm.
WRAL

Caught on cam: More than 100 shots fired in Fla. neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Caught on cam: More than 100 shots fired in Fla. neighborhood. New surveillance video from Feb. 16 shows a quadruple shooting that resulted in the...
SCDNReports

Man Pulls Rifle on Shocked Indiana Taco Bell Workers

Man Pulls Rifle on Shocked Indiana Taco Bell WorkersIndiana Police. During an armed robbery at a Taco Bell in Central Indiana, a male is accused of waving a firearm at staff. A male dressed in a black puffy jacket, black t-shirt, and black ripped jeans robbed the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th Street around 6:30 p.m., according to police. He's 5'10" and weighs 180 pounds, with dark skin.
SCDNReports

Florida Man Dies in Alligator-Infested Lake

The body of a Florida man recovered from a lake is missing three limbs and officials suspect alligators may be to blame. The body of Sean McGuinness, 47, was found dead in a lake in Taylor Park which is right next to a Frisbee course. Officials say McGuinness was known to salvage Frisbees from the lake in order to resell them.
SCDNReports

Ohio Arson Outbreak - Heavy Road Equipment Torched

A rural Ohio County is doing its best to cope with an outbreak of arson. The firebugs' latest target is expensive road repair machinery that belongs to the state. According to the Chief of Fire and Explosion Investigations Bureau, two tractors involved in road repairs for the state and county were parked at a local fire station for the night when they were lit ablaze around 1 am.
SCDNReports

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in Face then Turns Gun on Police

Ohio Road Rage: Man Shoots Driver in FaceSCDN Graphics Department. A man in Ohio entered into a shootout with police after shooting another driver in the face. The shooting occurred in Liberty Township, and the victim was apparently in shock as he acted as though nothing was wrong despite bleeding significantly from his wound.
SCDNReports

Indiana Mom Shoots Lover in the Head After Playground Romp

An Indiana mom faces charges of murder and child neglect after cops say she gunned down her lover after an argument. IMPD says 32-year-old Tonika Miller left her children alone in an apartment to head to a nearby playground to have sex with her live-in lover Dashawn Roscoe. The pair shared a bedroom at the Carriage House East Apartments with their two kids, so they decided to head outside for some one-on-one.
ABOUT

Welcome to SCDN. We're an independent news organization. Our coverage includes breaking news and events as they unfold. Our National Desk works with agencies all over the country to bring timely updates on stories that really matter. Report without Bias. tell the Truth without Compromise. That's how we've done it for years. That's how we will continue to operate.

