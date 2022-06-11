Fatal Florida Crash Under Investigation. 5-year-old Among the Dead.

Fatal Florida Crash SCDN Archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Correspondent

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 5-year-old was among four people killed in a horrific crash early Wednesday morning.

Officers say the fatal wreck happened on County Road 561 near Florida Boys Ranch Road just after midnight. Only one vehicle was involved in the accident.

Florida Man Attacks Tourist with Machete on Beach- Killed by Police

Fatal Florida Crash Under Investigation SCDN Graphics Department

Florida Mom Convicted for Drowning Daughter

According to the FHP the 24-year-old driver of a Dodge Durango crashed while taking a curve on CR-561. The vehicle went off the road and crashed into a tree.

Officers say a 5-year-old girl, a 48-year-old man, and a 23-year-old woman died at the scene with the driver. No one in the vehicle wore a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.