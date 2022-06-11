Florida Woman Ran Illegal Hospital From Hotel

Florida Woman Ran Illegal Hospital SCDN Archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Police busted a Florida woman for running an illegal hospital from the Extended Stay America at 8655 Northwest 21st Terrace.

Incredibly, they say Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera decided to open up a post-surgical recovery facility at the hotel. The illegal facility catered to patients recovering from plastic surgery.

Florida Man Awaiting Trial for Strangulation Shoots His Girlfriend in Front of Police

Illegal Florida Hospital Location SCDN Archives

Acting on a tip, officers staked out the hotel in early June and spotted someone escorting a post-surgery patient inside. They spoke to a man who admitted they were currently caring for five post-operative patients in hotel rooms.

Florida Man Wanted For Murder Drowns

Police interviewed patients who said they were paying $1300 a day for medical care and help dressing, eating, and bathing.

Officers arrested Ramos-Rivera, 51, on 42 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license. Florida law requires that all post-surgery recovery facilities be licensed.