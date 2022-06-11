ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida Woman Ran Illegal Hospital From Hotel

 4 days ago

Florida Woman Ran Illegal Hospital

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime & Justice Editor

Police busted a Florida woman for running an illegal hospital from the Extended Stay America at 8655 Northwest 21st Terrace.

Incredibly, they say Jocelyn Ramos-Rivera decided to open up a post-surgical recovery facility at the hotel. The illegal facility catered to patients recovering from plastic surgery.

Florida Man Awaiting Trial for Strangulation Shoots His Girlfriend in Front of Police

Illegal Florida Hospital Location

Acting on a tip, officers staked out the hotel in early June and spotted someone escorting a post-surgery patient inside. They spoke to a man who admitted they were currently caring for five post-operative patients in hotel rooms.

Florida Man Wanted For Murder Drowns

Police interviewed patients who said they were paying $1300 a day for medical care and help dressing, eating, and bathing.

Officers arrested Ramos-Rivera, 51, on 42 counts of operating an assisted living facility without a license. Florida law requires that all post-surgery recovery facilities be licensed.

Comments / 100

Happy Fred
4d ago

No license equals arrest. With license equals ripping people off with outrageous fees and medical bills. So this woman was paid to help people heal and watch over them for a more reasonable price than post surgery rehab if her price is cheaper. Smdh. Release her

Reply(9)
44
kgc 22
4d ago

just wait till you see how many illegal places there will be for abortion's if they get rid of row vs wade. Woman will be dying just like before legal abortion's were passed.

Reply(8)
20
Mother Fuqer
4d ago

and the plastic surgery was most likely done by a unqualified unlicensed person also but of course no story on that

Reply
17
