Fired Ohio Little Caesar's Pizza Employee Shoots Manager

 4 days ago

Fired Ohio Pizza Employee Shoots ManagerSCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime and Justice Editor

A fired Ohio Little Caesar's Pizza Employee really wanted her job back, and when the manager said 'no,' she opened fire.

Ohio Woman Shoots Pizza Manager LocationSCDN photo archives

Police say 27-year-old Angel Kidd was anything but an angel to her former manager when her old boss refused to rehire her after giving her the boot from her job at the pizza restaurant on Vine Street.

Body Discovered at Ohio Meijer Store

According to official reports, she went back to her old job on Tuesday night and asked the manager to rehire her. When the manager refused, she started a fight in the parking lot. During the altercation, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the manager in the leg.

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to Gunfire

First responders rushed the manager to the hospital. The manager is now in critical condition. Police charged Kidd with felonious assault. She's being held without bond in the county jail.

guest
4d ago

Followed this case for the exact reason of what’s wrong with our gun laws in the United States . This woman should face attempted murder charges if the store manager doesn’t die. She will probably get a slap on the wrist and walk free. Prosecute her to the fullest extent of the law. We’ll eventually see a drop in gun crime if they do that

joni Oceans
4d ago

its got alot to do with this immature, lack of accountability, entitlement mindset that these younger ppl are suffering .. and it all started in public school. i say this because i have experienced it first hand with my own children and my friends etc .. its a very bad direction this world is headed in

iz2crazy
4d ago

since the writer loves a play on words ..I guess she wasn't "kidd"ing around!! now somebody better sentence her and hold her to every second of it because we're tired of these senseless acts and crime.

IN THIS ARTICLE
SCDNReports

SCDNReports

