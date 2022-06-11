Fired Ohio Little Caesar's Pizza Employee Shoots Manager

Fired Ohio Pizza Employee Shoots Manager SCDN photo archives

by Cyn Mackley - SCDN Crime and Justice Editor

A fired Ohio Little Caesar's Pizza Employee really wanted her job back, and when the manager said 'no,' she opened fire.

Ohio Woman Shoots Pizza Manager Location SCDN photo archives

Police say 27-year-old Angel Kidd was anything but an angel to her former manager when her old boss refused to rehire her after giving her the boot from her job at the pizza restaurant on Vine Street.

Body Discovered at Ohio Meijer Store

According to official reports, she went back to her old job on Tuesday night and asked the manager to rehire her. When the manager refused, she started a fight in the parking lot. During the altercation, Kidd pulled out a gun and shot the manager in the leg.

Fight at Ohio Taco Bell Staff Meeting Leads to Gunfire

First responders rushed the manager to the hospital. The manager is now in critical condition. Police charged Kidd with felonious assault. She's being held without bond in the county jail.