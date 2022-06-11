The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus recorded in early May

Each week, we present a snapshot of the housing market in the Greater Columbus area. Want to know how many homes have sold recently and what the average price is? We have the information here.

Whether you or not you are buying or selling a home, this is a quick-and-easy way to stay aware of the real-estate market.

Housing market: In Franklin County's hot housing market, older homeowners struggling| Opinion

These are the highest-priced transfers of residential property in central Ohio from May 9-13, 2022, according to public records.

Here's an overall snapshot of the number of homes sold during that period:

• Delaware County: 83 homes sold; average price: $464,819; total value: $38.6 million

• Fairfield County: 24 homes sold; average price: $254,796; total value: $6.1 million

• Franklin County: 481 homes sold; average price: $315,326; total value: $151.7 million

• Licking County: 45 homes sold; average price: $286,728; total value: $13 million

HIGHEST-PRICED RESIDENTIAL TRANSFERS

DELAWARE COUNTY

2480 Woodland Glen Dr., Powell 43065

Price: $1,125,000

$1,125,000 Buyer: Stephanie and Michael Pisano

Stephanie and Michael Pisano Seller: Scott Allen and Lora Jane Wilkie

1650 White Oak Dr., Delaware 43015

Price: $940,000

$940,000 Buyer: Jill G. and Philip T. Putnam

Jill G. and Philip T. Putnam Seller: Jiang Tao Zhang and Wen Zhen

8566 Finlarig Dr., Dublin 43017

Price: $850,000

$850,000 Buyer: Bethany J. and Nathan S. Gemberling

Bethany J. and Nathan S. Gemberling Seller: Candace L. Kadlec

265 Raven Spur, Powell 43065

Price: $831,010

$831,010 Buyer: Derick M. and Lindsay A. Stadge

Derick M. and Lindsay A. Stadge Seller: Brittany Leigh Wheaton and Melissa Ann Jeltema

1000 Retreat Lane, Powell 43065

Price: $825,000

$825,000 Buyer: Dina N. and Aaron C. Hunt

Dina N. and Aaron C. Hunt Seller: Mary Louise and Roger Alan Robinson

4844 Tralee Lane, Westerville 43082

Price: $800,000

$800,000 Buyer: Brent Herb and Marisa Billips

Brent Herb and Marisa Billips Seller: Joseph and Jennifer Crouch

FAIRFIELD COUNTY

103 Carr St., Pickerington 43147

Price: $500,000

$500,000 Buyer: Denise Doczy-Delong and David Adam Delong

Denise Doczy-Delong and David Adam Delong Seller: Coby M. and Sara C. Robb

8287 Shady Maple Dr. NW, Canal Winchester 43110

Price: $462,500

$462,500 Buyer: Ashley Nichole and Andrew Trenton Ray

Ashley Nichole and Andrew Trenton Ray Seller: Robyn and Claude McDougal

1690 Lancaster-Kirkersville Rd. NW, Lancaster 43130

Price: $439,999

$439,999 Buyer: Jason Adams

Jason Adams Seller: Samuel and Ryleigh A. Henley

646 Raab St., Pickerington 43147

Price: $410,100

$410,100 Buyer: Kamal Gurung and Pema Lama Tamang

Kamal Gurung and Pema Lama Tamang Seller: Anthony R. and Kara A. Fahrion

FRANKLIN COUNTY

3933 Farber Ct., New Albany 43054

Price: $1,460,000

$1,460,000 Buyer: Steven Michael and Kimberly Rae Ruffer

Steven Michael and Kimberly Rae Ruffer Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.

4299 Brompton Ct., New Albany 43054

Price: $1,290,000

$1,290,000 Buyer: Patrick Johnson

Patrick Johnson Seller: Elizabeth Zaper

4214 Shire Cove Rd., Hilliard 43026

Price: $1,175,000

$1,175,000 Buyer: Lyndi Mallory and Michael Glover

Lyndi Mallory and Michael Glover Seller: Nicholas A. Zumberge and Jennifer Z. Bullock

8283 Amberleigh Way, Dublin 43017

Price: $1,125,000

$1,125,000 Buyer: Vivek and Melissa A. Mendiratta

Vivek and Melissa A. Mendiratta Seller: Curtis D. Crocker and Virginia L. Abbott

248 E. 4th Ave., Columbus 43201

Price: $1,075,000

$1,075,000 Buyer: Andrew W. Bow and Robert Camm

Andrew W. Bow and Robert Camm Seller: Joshua Myers and Ashley J. Lester

1145 N. High St., Unit 702, Columbus 43201

Price: $1,032,600

$1,032,600 Buyer: Zachary J. Spangler

Zachary J. Spangler Seller: Raul and Gabriela A. Weiss

LICKING COUNTY

209 Sorrel Crest Dr., Pataskala 43062

Price: $585,000

$585,000 Buyer: Sonya L. and Marques Warner

Sonya L. and Marques Warner Seller: Jeffrey B. and Pamela S. Hedrick

106 Covington Lane, Pataskala 43062

Price: $560,000

$560,000 Buyer: Randy L. and Sharon Stonerock

Randy L. and Sharon Stonerock Seller: Jennifer L. Wissinger

139 Broadmoore Blvd., Pataskala 43062

Price: $485,500

$485,500 Buyer: Chandra and Yadu P. Chamlagai

Chandra and Yadu P. Chamlagai Seller: Michael and Jade Quillen

9940 Reussner Rd., Pataskala 43062

Price: $475,100

$475,100 Buyer: Rupa Basnet and Devi Uma

Rupa Basnet and Devi Uma Seller: Helen A. Cobler

200 Auburn Dr., Newark 43055

Price: $455,000

$455,000 Buyer: Trevor Joseph and Jessica Marie Fortin

Trevor Joseph and Jessica Marie Fortin Seller: Makenzie Leann Slone and Dean Brigman Slone III

Sources: Dispatch research; county auditor offices