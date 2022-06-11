The top-selling homes in Greater Columbus recorded in early May
Each week, we present a snapshot of the housing market in the Greater Columbus area. Want to know how many homes have sold recently and what the average price is? We have the information here.
Whether you or not you are buying or selling a home, this is a quick-and-easy way to stay aware of the real-estate market.
Housing market: In Franklin County's hot housing market, older homeowners struggling| Opinion
These are the highest-priced transfers of residential property in central Ohio from May 9-13, 2022, according to public records.
Here's an overall snapshot of the number of homes sold during that period:
• Delaware County: 83 homes sold; average price: $464,819; total value: $38.6 million
• Fairfield County: 24 homes sold; average price: $254,796; total value: $6.1 million
• Franklin County: 481 homes sold; average price: $315,326; total value: $151.7 million
• Licking County: 45 homes sold; average price: $286,728; total value: $13 million
HIGHEST-PRICED RESIDENTIAL TRANSFERS
DELAWARE COUNTY
2480 Woodland Glen Dr., Powell 43065
- Price: $1,125,000
- Buyer: Stephanie and Michael Pisano
- Seller: Scott Allen and Lora Jane Wilkie
1650 White Oak Dr., Delaware 43015
- Price: $940,000
- Buyer: Jill G. and Philip T. Putnam
- Seller: Jiang Tao Zhang and Wen Zhen
8566 Finlarig Dr., Dublin 43017
- Price: $850,000
- Buyer: Bethany J. and Nathan S. Gemberling
- Seller: Candace L. Kadlec
265 Raven Spur, Powell 43065
- Price: $831,010
- Buyer: Derick M. and Lindsay A. Stadge
- Seller: Brittany Leigh Wheaton and Melissa Ann Jeltema
1000 Retreat Lane, Powell 43065
- Price: $825,000
- Buyer: Dina N. and Aaron C. Hunt
- Seller: Mary Louise and Roger Alan Robinson
4844 Tralee Lane, Westerville 43082
- Price: $800,000
- Buyer: Brent Herb and Marisa Billips
- Seller: Joseph and Jennifer Crouch
FAIRFIELD COUNTY
103 Carr St., Pickerington 43147
- Price: $500,000
- Buyer: Denise Doczy-Delong and David Adam Delong
- Seller: Coby M. and Sara C. Robb
8287 Shady Maple Dr. NW, Canal Winchester 43110
- Price: $462,500
- Buyer: Ashley Nichole and Andrew Trenton Ray
- Seller: Robyn and Claude McDougal
1690 Lancaster-Kirkersville Rd. NW, Lancaster 43130
- Price: $439,999
- Buyer: Jason Adams
- Seller: Samuel and Ryleigh A. Henley
646 Raab St., Pickerington 43147
- Price: $410,100
- Buyer: Kamal Gurung and Pema Lama Tamang
- Seller: Anthony R. and Kara A. Fahrion
FRANKLIN COUNTY
3933 Farber Ct., New Albany 43054
- Price: $1,460,000
- Buyer: Steven Michael and Kimberly Rae Ruffer
- Seller: Weichert Workforce Mobility Inc.
4299 Brompton Ct., New Albany 43054
- Price: $1,290,000
- Buyer: Patrick Johnson
- Seller: Elizabeth Zaper
4214 Shire Cove Rd., Hilliard 43026
- Price: $1,175,000
- Buyer: Lyndi Mallory and Michael Glover
- Seller: Nicholas A. Zumberge and Jennifer Z. Bullock
8283 Amberleigh Way, Dublin 43017
- Price: $1,125,000
- Buyer: Vivek and Melissa A. Mendiratta
- Seller: Curtis D. Crocker and Virginia L. Abbott
248 E. 4th Ave., Columbus 43201
- Price: $1,075,000
- Buyer: Andrew W. Bow and Robert Camm
- Seller: Joshua Myers and Ashley J. Lester
1145 N. High St., Unit 702, Columbus 43201
- Price: $1,032,600
- Buyer: Zachary J. Spangler
- Seller: Raul and Gabriela A. Weiss
LICKING COUNTY
209 Sorrel Crest Dr., Pataskala 43062
- Price: $585,000
- Buyer: Sonya L. and Marques Warner
- Seller: Jeffrey B. and Pamela S. Hedrick
106 Covington Lane, Pataskala 43062
- Price: $560,000
- Buyer: Randy L. and Sharon Stonerock
- Seller: Jennifer L. Wissinger
139 Broadmoore Blvd., Pataskala 43062
- Price: $485,500
- Buyer: Chandra and Yadu P. Chamlagai
- Seller: Michael and Jade Quillen
9940 Reussner Rd., Pataskala 43062
- Price: $475,100
- Buyer: Rupa Basnet and Devi Uma
- Seller: Helen A. Cobler
200 Auburn Dr., Newark 43055
- Price: $455,000
- Buyer: Trevor Joseph and Jessica Marie Fortin
- Seller: Makenzie Leann Slone and Dean Brigman Slone III
Sources: Dispatch research; county auditor offices
Comments / 0