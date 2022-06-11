Blundo: 'Stranger Things' violence warning shown in US — where it's most needed

“Stranger Things,” the hit Netflix show that mixes horror with ‘80s nostalgia, opened its fourth season recently with a content warning.

The series was released in late May, just after the real-life horror in Uvalde, Texas, where 19 children and two teachers were killed by an 18-year-old gunman. The content warning braced viewers for violent scenes in a fictional school and also explained that the scenes had been filmed long before the Texas massacre.

In a sane country, our TV shows would not have to do this. In a sane country, we’d have been so traumatized by — oh, I don’t know — maybe the Columbine massacre or the Sandy Hook massacre or the Parkland massacre or the random spraying of bullets in too many places to name, to have addressed the problem by now.

At a minimum, a sane country would have thrown every plausible solution at the problem in the hopes of saving the lives of the children we say we care so much about. Why argue over whether banning assault weapons is better than hardening targets or employing red-flag laws or, at the very least, studying the problem with honest intent? Do it all. Do it now. This is an emergency.

You know what is really disturbing about those scenes in “Stranger Things”? They don't even come close to the images I already have in my head of what the slaughter of children with assault weapons must look like. That’s right: Even our most accomplished stagers of theatrical violence are no match for the actual violence that visits this country on a routine basis.

How routine?

The NPR show “This American Life” re-ran an episode recently about a couple who lost their daughter in the Aurora, Colorado, theater shooting in 2012 and now travel the country to comfort parents who suffer similar tragedies. They’ve been to 19 mass shooting sites.

It seems this will never end.

In fact, if the filmers of fake horror want to up their game, they ought to forget the stage blood and just try adding the same subtext of futility and hopelessness that accompanies every mass shooting in this country.

Maybe show some clips of politicians offering their sympathy — and nothing else — again and again and again. Include some conspiracy theorists — they’re always good at making a nightmare that much worse. Throw in greed as a motivator, something akin to the real firearms ads that brazenly equate masculinity with killing power of guns.

And then just repeat it over and over and over, with the only certainty being that it never stops. Then you’ll have horror compounded many times over, just as in real life.

By the way, Netflix, which has a global reach, showed its “Stranger Things” content warning only to viewers in the United States.

I can’t think of a place that needs it more. Can you?

Joe Blundo is a Dispatch columnist.

@joeblundo