ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Sinkhole in road caused sewer collapse

By Shelby Reeves, Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AHuVh_0g7dwOgs00

CHILLICOTHE— A sewer located at the intersection of Watt and Water streets recently collapsed, creating a sinkhole in the middle of the road.

This sewer is estimated to drain half of the city so Chillicothe Utilities Director Brad Long is hoping to fix both the sewer line and sinkhole as quickly as possible.

The sinkhole developed at the intersection on June 3 upon excavation the hole was measured to be 6’ x 12’ x 6’. After further investigation and excavation it was determined that the hole had a depth of 24’. Overnight rain did little to help the situation as it caused further collapse exposing a storm sewer and water main.

Luckily, nobody fell in the hole before it was found and the roads were able to be safely closed and blocked off.  The utilities department was able to install valves on the water main to ensure no disruption of water service. They also have a contractor on site for by-pass pumping of the sewer blockage in order to not flood basements. Currently, they are working on unclogging the 145 feet of sewer that was clogged.

The city does not have equipment that is able to reach the depth of the hole so they will need to contract out or rent a larger piece of equipment for the repair. The total cost of the repair is estimated at $150,000 to $200,000. They are asking city council to consider getting this equipment and contractor on site at the earliest possible time and declaring it an emergency so that formal bidding and advertising can be waived.

Long estimates that the total repair time will take somewhere between one to three months. This timeline is an early estimate and could change.

Shelby Reeves is a reporter for the Chillicothe Gazette. You can email her at SReeves@gannett.com or follow her on Twitter @Shelby_Reeves_

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Sinkhole in road caused sewer collapse

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
iheart.com

Storms and power outages

Storms that moved through the area late last night and through the early morning hours produced heavy rain, high winds, and downed trees. There are also reports of numerous areas that are without power now.......In Pike County, there are over 2,000 customers at last check that are without electricity, and close to a 1000 in Ross County. No word as to when all power will be restored, According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, there are trees down across the county, particularly in the areas of SR-41, SR-772, and Owl Creek Road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the county. A Tornado Warning was issued in Pike County Monday evening. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office reported that funnel clouds were seen by first responders and weather spotters in Chillicothe. With the severe weather moving off, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our throughout the day, with the temperature to hit the mid 90's and the heat index going as high as 110 today.
PIKE COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

Chillicothe Pool closed today

THE CHILLICOTHE POOL WILL BE CLOSED TODAY, JUNE 14TH, due to electrical issues caused by last night's weather. AEP is working hard to get power back up in many areas!
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Chillicothe, OH
Government
City
Chillicothe, OH
sciotopost.com

Fairfield County – Semi Truck Rollover Takes Hours to Clean Up

Fairfield – around 7: 45 am this morning crews were dispatched to 188 and Whiley Road just west of the 33 bypass for a Semi truck rollover with injuries on Monday. According to law enforcement on the scene, the driver of a 2020 Hydro Vac Semi lost control and veered off the roadway on the right hand side, and overturned. The vehicle came to rest in the ditch beside the roadway. The driver the sole occupant reported injuries to his head and leg. He was transported to Fairfield Medical Center.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
iheart.com

EF2 Tornado confirmed last week

Last week's storms that rolled through the area produced a confirmed EF2 tornado. The National Weather Service says the twister first touched down in Adelphi near the Ross-Hocking County line and stayed on the ground for more than five miles and traveled into Vinton County. The tornado did damage to trees, with the first evidence of damage discovered near the entrance to Tar Hollow State Park on State Route 327. Officials in Athens County say debris and tree limbs were scattered throughout the area as a result of that.
ATHENS COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sinkhole#Advertising#Water Service#Urban Construction#Chillicothe Utilities
sciotopost.com

Update: Possible Fatal Tractor Rollover in Amanda

Amanda – Emergency squads are heading to the scene of a tractor rollover just outside of Amanda in Fairfield County around 1;20 pm on Wednesday. According to early reports the tractor rolled over and onto the victim causing serious injuries. Emergency crews are responding to a field in the area of 10539 Garrett Road in Amanda.
AMANDA, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pike, Pickaway, and Ross Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickaway, Pike, and Ross counties until 7:45 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 40 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Weather Alert: Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland Co.

WILMINGTON, Ohio — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Fayette, Ross, and Highland counties until 7:15 p.m. According to the NWS, a severe storm capable of damaging winds was moving east at 45 mph. 70+ mph wind gusts have previously been recorded with this particular storm.
WILMINGTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
sciotopost.com

Breaking – US-23 Crash in Pickaway County

Pickaway – A crash involving two vehicles has part of US-23 southbound shut down around 1:35 pm on Monday. According to early reports, an injury crash occurred on US-23 at Bunker Hill just north of the OSP station. The vehicles crashed and ended in the median. OSP has closed...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Judge declares Eastland Mall a public nuisance, allowing for demolition if not cleaned up

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A once iconic mall on the east side of Columbus, Eastland Mall has now been declared a "public nuisance" by the Franklin County Environmental Court. "This court does find the subject property in this case Eastland Mall to be in violation of Columbus City Code and a public nuisance," said Environmental Court Judge Stephanie Mingo during an injunction hearing Monday.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

Fatal Accident in Perry County

An accident in Perry County ends the life of a Marietta woman. The Ohio State Highway Patrol said it took place just before 5PM on State Route 37 at Tatmans Road in Bearfield Township. The patrol said 35-year-old Jose Garcia of Lowell was operating a box truck west on State...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Burglar gets away with cash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Search underway for a possible missing person in Pickaway Co.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office, including EMS and aviation units from the Ohio Highway Patrol, is searching for a possible missing woman. According to initial reports, law enforcement located an abandoned vehicle in the 10300 block of Gulick Road near Big Darby Creek with a note inside. Law enforcement spoke with members of the woman’s immediate family, who said they had not heard from her since yesterday.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

EMA Warns of Poisonous Hemlock Plant Growing in Pickaway County

OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
633
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy