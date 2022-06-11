ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chillicothe, OH

Adena adds five new providers

By Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
Chillicothe Gazette
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UU4py_0g7dwNo900

CHILLICOTHE— Adena Health System is expanding its care for patients with the addition of five health care providers across multiple service lines. These incoming physicians and advanced practice providers will deliver more options for comprehensive close-to-home care for patients throughout the region.

Melissa Cannon is a Certified Nurse Practitioner who is now caring for patients at Adena Urgent Care locations in Chillicothe, Circleville, Hillsboro, Jackson and Waverly. Cannon has been with Adena since 2016 serving as a registered nurse in Labor and Delivery. Her experience also includes RN care in emergency department and operating room settings with health care organizations across southern Ohio. She earned her Family Nurse Practitioner degree from Chamberlain University.

Samuel Gontkovsky, PsyD is accepting new patients at the Adena Counseling Center in Chillicothe. Dr. Gontkovsky brings to Adena over two decades of experience in clinical practice, research, teaching, and administration. He is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where he earned his doctorate degree in Clinical Psychology.

David Higgins is a Certified Nurse Practitioner who is joining Adena Occupational Health. Higgins has been with Adena since 2017 serving as a Registered Nurse, NP Preceptee and Patient Care Associate. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing from The Ohio State University.

Bharat Marwaha, MD is coming to Adena Cardiology and will be seeing patients in Chillicothe and Circleville. A board-certified cardiologist, Dr. Marwaha earned his medical degree from the Government Medical College in Amritsar, India. He completed his residency and fellowship at Mercy St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Benjamin Thomas is a Certified Nurse Practitioner. He is welcomed to the growing team of providers at Adena Endocrinology in Chillicothe. Thomas comes to the Health System with years of nursing clinical experience spanning across southern Ohio throughout his career. He earned his Master’s degree in Nursing from Cedarville University in Cedarville.

To learn more about Adena Health System or its providers visit their website .

This article originally appeared on Chillicothe Gazette: Adena adds five new providers

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

2 Ohio children’s hospitals ranked top 10 in U.S.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Nationwide Children’s Hospital has again been ranked as one of the best children’s hospitals in the United States by U.S. News & World Report. The 2022-2023 U.S. News & World Report Best Children’s Hospitals Rankings was released by the consumer-rankings publication Tuesday.
NBC4 Columbus

Aquatic Adventures Ohio announces July closing

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Aquatic Adventures Ohio in Hilliard will close next month, making way for new leadership. The aquatic portion of the business – swimming lessons, lane rental and open swimming – will close July 2, with buyer Katie Murphy taking over dive operations beginning July 5. “Katie has a passion for diving and […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Why a Columbus mall is now marked ‘public nuisance’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A court order now marks Eastland Mall as a public nuisance, citing outstanding health and safety code violations, according to Columbus City Attorney Zach Klein. The order comes after the City of Columbus filed a case in Franklin County Municipal Court against Eastland Mall Holdings, LLC in April 2021. The city […]
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Toledo, OH
Chillicothe, OH
Health
State
Ohio State
City
Adena, OH
City
Circleville, OH
City
Waverly, OH
City
Florida, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
City
Hillsboro, OH
Local
Ohio Health
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Person flown to Columbus after shooting in Chillicothe

ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — A person is in critical condition after allegedly being shot on Sunday night. It happened in Chillicothe at around 10 p.m. when the person walked into the emergency room at the local hospital. Deputies said the person told them they were shot on Walnut Street...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus agency celebrates fathers, community at cookout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Hundreds gathered Saturday near the South Linden neighborhood for the third annual Proud Dad Cookout hosted by the African-American Male Wellness Agency (AAMWA). The event offered free food and fun, family-friendly activities to celebrate fathers across central Ohio. Past Proud Dad Cookouts welcomed smaller crowds due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so […]
COLUMBUS, OH
Portsmouth Daily Times

OHSAA football divisions, regions announced

SCIOTO COUNTY — These annual alterations this time weren’t exactly sweeping, or maybe not even THAT interesting. Yet, it answers Phil Castellini’s burning question. With Monday’s official Ohio High School Athletic Association announcement of the football regional assignments for the 2022 season, the wondering is over as far as Scioto County clubs are concerned.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cedarville University#Clinical Psychology#Adena Health System#Adena Urgent Care#Cannon#Labor#Rn#Chamberlain University#Adena Occupational Health#A Registered Nurse#Np Preceptee#The Ohio State University#Adena Cardiology
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Zanesville Bar has Liquor License Suspended

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The State of Ohio has suspended the liquor license of a bar on Ridge Avenue in Zanesville. The Ohio State Patrol said the suspension at the Little Tijuana Bar follows an investigation by the Ohio Investigative Unit and the State Highway Patrol. Sgt. Jeff Jirles said the investigation...
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

AEP rep explains widespread power outages

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — AEP Ohio is planning to work around the clock until power for their customers is restored, according to a company spokesperson. “When big storms come through, it’s all hands on deck and we will work 24-7 until this thing is completed,” said Tom Kratt, Vice President of Distribution for AEP. Kratt […]
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusfreepress.com

City to bulldoze South Side tent camp Tuesday morning

Hundreds of Columbus residents who have been living in tents and other makeshift shelters – community members who cannot afford traditional housing – have been evicted by the City of Columbus. More evictions of tent camps utilizing bulldozers are in the works, including the encampment at Heer Park scheduled for this Tuesday morning where anywhere from 60 to 100 community members reside.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
Country
India
NewsBreak
Department of Health
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Burglar gets away with cash in Chillicothe

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio— According to police, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Western Avenue after a resident said their home had been burglarized. The caller told police that they had left the house earlier in the day. When they returned home around 7:30 p.m., they discovered a broken window.
CHILLICOTHE, OH
sciotopost.com

EMA Warns of Poisonous Hemlock Plant Growing in Pickaway County

OHIO – The Poison Hemlock and wild parsnip are moving north and now flowering in Southern Ohio including Circleville that’s not a good thing. Poison Hemlock is one of the most lethal plants found in North America. The plant is a biennial weed, a plant that takes two years to complete its biological life cycle. In the first year, it undergoes primary growth where its leaves stems and roots develop, the second year after the cold months they flower and spreads by seeds.
osu.edu

As Intel expands into central Ohio, communities must increase housing, planners say

To prepare for Intel’s planned construction of two leading-edge chip factories in Licking County, central Ohio communities must increase and diversify their housing stock, simplify zoning regulations and invest in long-term planning that will support the projected population growth as new jobs are created, regional planners said during a June 3 Ohio State University panel discussion.
COLUMBUS, OH
wnewsj.com

Last Scioto County STAR escapee now in Clinton County Jail

WILMINGTON —The Wilmington man who escaped from a community-based correctional facility in southern Ohio on June 4 is now in the Clinton County Jail, the Sheriff’s Office announced. Thomas Charles Comberger, 46, who was booked into the jail on Saturday, is the last of five inmates that left...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Ohio changes course on new COVID-19 cases

Ohio's COVID-19 cases showed signs of slowing last week as it marked little more than 17,000 new cases, and ended an eight-week streak of consistent rises in new cases.
Chillicothe Gazette

Chillicothe Gazette

1K+
Followers
633
Post
87K+
Views
ABOUT

The Chillicothe Gazette is the number one source for Chillicothe, Ross County and Ohio breaking news, sports, photos and videos.

 http://chillicothegazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy