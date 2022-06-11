Construction is Building Frustration at Bush Airport

Airport officials are advising travelers to expect delays if they use Terminal E at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

A $1.3 billion dollar construction project is in progress at the terminal.

Last Tuesday, a fourth lane was added to the arrival zone, easing traffic a bit.

Inside the terminal, the elevators are working again and portable restrooms are in place.

Airport officials say passengers should arrive an hour before the usual arrival time during the airport's peak hours (5-8pm).

Parking, car rental and shuttle services are not available at Terminal E. Passengers will need to access terminals A, B, C or D to make those connections.

photo: Getty Images