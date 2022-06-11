ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, OH

Faith briefs: Food boxes for seniors, rummage sales, concerts, summer art classes

By Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

Senior food boxes to be offered starting June 28

First English Lutheran Church, 53 Park Ave. W., and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank will offer 30 pound boxes of nonperishable food items to any senior age 60 and older who is low income on the fourth Tuesday of the month. The food is expected to sustain someone for a month.

The next distribution is set for noon-2 p.m. June 28. Recipients must show a current ID with date of birth and provide evidence of monthly or annual income. Participants are asked to come to the east side of the church to get registered. There is no cost for the food.

For more information, call 419-589-2820.

Rummage sale in Lexington

LEXINGTON — A one-day church rummage sale will be held 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday at Church of the Cross, corner of Otterbein and Ohio 97 in Lexington. This is a freewill Offering that will go to local missions.

Concerts slated for next weekend

The Chitans and the Deatons will perform in concert at 6:30 p.m. Friday and at 2 p.m. June 19 at Mansfield Recovery Church, 1124 Poth Road and at 10 a.m. June 19 at Oasis of Love Church, 190 Chester Ave., Mansfield.

Summer classes set at The Art Junction

NEW HAVEN — The Art Junction, a ministry of the New Haven United Methodist Church, will present its 2022 Summer Fun at The Art Junction beginning June 21.

A summer clay workshop for ages 9 and up is set for 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 21 and July 5. The cost is $20. Paint Day for all ages will take place 6-8 p.m. June 28. Materials are included. The cost is $5 before June 15 and $10 after that date. Paint Camp for kids ages 6-12 is set for 6-7 p.m. July 26, 27 and 28. The cost is $15 before July 1 and $20 after that date.

Class sizes are limited for workshops. For more information contact Kevin Casto at 419-935-3404 or email theartjunction@yahoo.com.

The Art Junction is located at 2634 Prairie St., New Haven, next to the New Haven United Methodist Church. This is a community-based art education program designed to bring gallery space, local art exhibitions, lessons and creative opportunities to the Willard area.

Morrow County church to hold sale

Edison United Methodist will hold its annual rummage sale 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Friday. Lunch will be available 11 a.m.-2 p.m. and a bake sale will be held as well. The rummage sale continues 9 a.m.-noon on Saturday, June 18.

The sale will include clothing of all sizes, books, games, kitchen ware, crafts and some furniture.

The church is located at 333 S. Boundary St., Edison. For more information call Donna Osborn at 419-947-6356.

Get the word out

As a public service, the Mansfield News Journal will publish news of events for area houses of worship at no charge. Those who would like to have an announcement published on the Saturday faith page should send the information by email to yournews@mansfieldnewsjournal.com, no later than the Tuesday before the Saturday print date. Submissions may include concerts, special services, new services, rummage/bake sales, fundraising events, guest speakers, new pastor and other events. Publication of the free submissions is subject to space and other considerations and is not guaranteed.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Faith briefs: Food boxes for seniors, rummage sales, concerts, summer art classes

richlandsource.com

Summer cooling crisis program starts July 1 in Richland, Huron counties

MANSFIELD -- The Ohio Department of Development and Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc. will help income-eligible Ohioans stay cool during the hot summer months. The Home Energy Assistance Summer Crisis Program provides eligible Ohioans assistance paying an electric bill or assistance paying for central air conditioning repairs.
