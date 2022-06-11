ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Business briefs: Grants for meat processors, Buehler's campaign, Firelands Electric

Richland County meat processors awarded state grants

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced additional state support to help strengthen the local meat supply chain and reduce reliance on out-of-state meat processors.

Seventy-five Ohio meat processors will receive grants totaling about $15 million to help expand capacity and meet the growing demand for meat processing services. Among them are two processors in Richland County. Gwirtz Foods Inc. will receive $191,846. E.R. Boliantz Co. was awarded $225,000.

The awards are the second round of funding offered through the Ohio Meat Processing Grant Program. The amount of funding available through this program was increased from $10 million to $25 million in April after the need for grants far exceeded the initial funding amount.

Including funds awarded in the first round, meat processors in 53 Ohio counties have received grants totaling $24,978,289. Pinhook Meats in Lucas received $248,950 during the first round of funding.

Buehler's touts success of Harvest for Hunger campaign

WOOSTER — Buehler’s Fresh Foods raised $161,722.55 for Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank during its Harvest for Hunger campaign. That translates into 648,000 meals. Money was raised through register collections, theme days, raffles, $5 and $10 grocery bags and miscellaneous fundraising.

Buehler’s Fresh Foods operates 14 Buehler’s Fresh Foods supermarkets in 12 communities, including Galion and Ashland.

Firelands Electric exec graduates from management internship program

NEW LONDON — Don Englet, Firelands Electric Co-op’s director of operations, recently completed an intensive program in electric utility management with the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

The Robert I. Kabat Management Internship Program (MIP) is a series of workshops offered by the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) in conjunction with the University of Wisconsin. The program guides participants through all facets of the electric utility industry, including the many changes occurring around the nation.

Englet is one of only a few electric utility staff members that will graduate from the Management Internship Program this year. MIP participants go through three 10-day sessions designed to challenge and educate in new, innovative management techniques. Participants leave with a better understanding of what consumers want and how to ensure they get it.

Englet has been with the cooperative since 2000. He oversees and manages the operations department, which includes the entire physical plant and distribution system. Englet is responsible for managing power quality and for ongoing and future rebuild projects to modernize the cooperative’s facilities, which is necessary to accommodate increasing future power loads.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Business briefs: Grants for meat processors, Buehler's campaign, Firelands Electric

