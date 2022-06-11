ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Richlandopoly: Giant board game benefits United Way

By James Simpson II, Mansfield News Journal
 4 days ago

The fifth annual "Richlandopoly," a giant board game fundraiser, was held Thursday afternoon in the boardroom of the Richland County Library in downtown Mansfield.

Players rolled the dice to determine where their oversize tokens would move on an oversized game board based on classic Monopoly, with local businesses contributing funds to benefit the United Way of Richland County.

"Last year we had it at the Brickyard. This year at the Richland County Public Library," said Amy Lantz, a Realtor with Haring Realty and the organizer of the event. "Each of the properties are sponsored by companies from around the community. Each of the teams paid $400 to remain a team partner and participant during the event. We're the ones that contacted the property sponsors to help raise money."

The event included two food trucks that were in the parking lot of the library during the game —  Mr. Bills Mobile Wood Fired Pizza Kitchen and Fresh Eats and Sweet Treats — with both food trucks donating 10% of their proceeds to United Way.

Richlandopoly is similar to Monopoly but with a twist.

"Instead of saying Park Place or Boardwalk, it will be, say CNG, one of the [participating] businesses," said Lantz. "Each of the individual places on the Monopoly board cost a certain amount and that's what the companies have donated. We replace the titles around the Monopoly with the names of the businesses. In the middle of the game, people will start to put up houses and businesses and trade property."

The Richlandopoly winner this year was Southern Title. Overall, the fundraiser raised $11,941 for the United Way of Richland County.

"It's a group effort," said Lantz. "A lot of our agents reach out to the companies themselves. It gives the agent the opportunity to get in contact with people in the community they work with. It's a great way to be a part of the community and support United Way."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Richlandopoly: Giant board game benefits United Way

