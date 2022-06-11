ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsdale County, MI

Letter to the Editor

By Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
Hillsdale Daily News
 4 days ago
Political attack by cancel culture outsiders

Redskins, Indians, paleface, whiteman, redman, growlers, even ice cream. Racist? Derogatory? No, merely descriptors of our past, present and future. The attempt to push a political narrative of division by an always small, however extremely loud and hateful, set of people has once again descended upon our harmonious laid back community. Accusations of racism and ignorance are the weapons of choice with their favorite shield being the cover of "education."

The citizens of Camden Frontier are no strangers to this attack on their heritage by outsiders who are ignorant of this community's history with ties to the Potawotami tribe and their Chief Baw Beese, who not only lived peacefully with our forefathers but shared a mutual friendship and respect. Their children played sports together, they hunted and planted crops together, even learned each other's language and used descriptive words like "Redskin" and "Whiteskin" to communicate.

The Potawotami tribe and our forefathers lived in harmony and peace until in 1840 the federal government started rounding up tribes, relocating them and giving their land to state and local governments with widespread dismay among their friends, the white settlers. The white residents lined the roads and tears were shed by both sides as the federal government walked their friends into exile. Until his exile, Chief Baw Beese remained at the lake named for him, on the shore where the government's water supply plant is now located.

Hillsdale County is no fan of government, we remember our history, learn from it and try our best to not only never repeat it, but honor those who fell victim to it. Almost every new generation tries to attack our heritage. Call us names, insult our intelligence and tell us it's time for a change. So far, our community has always proudly stood up to the hate and ignorance in an understanding and respectful nature and kindly asked these political outsiders to leave.  Cancel culture has no place in our county, current history has taught us that it is no longer a question of "what's next" it's a certainty that there will be a next. The time to stand up against these political activists that are infecting our schools, governments, and places of work is now.  Teach our children it is possible to learn from the mistakes of the past. Our forefathers should have never allowed the government to exile their friends and we should not allow cancel culture to change our past and continue to dishonor what it actually means to be a "Redskin."

Lance Lashaway, Frontier

