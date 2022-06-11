ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Magazine-worthy million-dollar home is between river and ocean

By Tammie Shanahan
Daytona Beach News-Journal
Daytona Beach News-Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ciD3F_0g7dvS0l00

This million-dollar estate was carefully planned and situated to create an ideal Florida paradise on one of Daytona Beach’s best cul-de-sacs leading to the Halifax River.

“From my experience, when you walk in most listings you feel like you are in a house, but this particular house makes you feel like you are home.” said Realtor Dan Harshaw. “It is truly Southern living at its best with a design that creates places for relaxation, privacy, living and entertaining.”

Encapsulated in John Hardie concrete siding for low maintenance and no worry of wood rot, this spacious four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home features 10-foot ceilings, an open-floor plan and custom elements that “flow smoothly and emphasize the traditional Florida lifestyle without feeling like the typical ‘model home’ we see so much of,’’ said Harshaw, of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors.

“As you enter the great room and gaze into the open pool and outdoor fireplace, your senses immediately cause any stress or tension to retreat,’’ he added. “And the beauty of using earth tones connects you with the surroundings.

The elegant open kitchen is well equipped with stainless-steel appliances, real-wood cabinets, granite countertops and designer lighting, hanging above the spacious center island with a breakfast bar. It also has French doors that open to the screen porch for grilling and gathering, adding to the indoor-outdoor dining experience. Another set of double French doors opens to a covered patio, overlooking the “picture-postcard” backyard with saltwater pool, spa and outdoor fireplace.

There’s a separate den and office on the main floor that can be used for those that work from home or need that extra TV room, while the upstairs holds the laundry room and the four large bedrooms — all with enormous closets.

“Do not overlook the enormous closets in every bedroom and on the stair landing,” explained Harshaw. “You will not be lacking any storage here.”

Plus, there’s an exercise room over the garage that can be a fifth bedroom, office, man cave, she space, kid’s getaway or just more storage,’’ he added.

The giant 25-foot-by-29-foot garage has enough room for car, truck, boat or RV parking.

“That’s 725 square feet for parking your toys,’’ said Harshaw. “Just as an example, the owner kept his 21-foot boat in there with no problem.”

There’s also an immense driveway that was created to accommodate six more vehicles.

“If you’re searching for that perfect Southern lifestyle, this is your answer,’’ Harshaw exclaimed. “This beauty has been loved and cared for over the years, and my feeling is that it has many, many more years of good energy to give.”

2 Hickory Lane, Daytona Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 3,300

LOT SIZE: 99 feet by 138 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2 full, 1 half

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2002

PRICE: $1,099,000

CONTACT: Dan Harshaw, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-295-3719

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ormondbeachobserver.com

Max Beach Resort now open in Daytona Beach Shores

Max Beach Resort has officially opened its doors, in Daytona Beach Shores, as the area’s first professionally managed, short-term rental offering with enhanced guest amenities. The 12-story Max Beach Resort has 72 one-, two- and three-bedroom residence-style suites, led by Bayshore Capital Inc. and Crescent Hotels & Resorts. "The...
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
The Daily South

Florida Golf Course Has Unexpected New Obstacle—Ball-Stealing Alligators

While golf course designers love to add obstacles to keep things interesting, in the South, nature's very own obstacles love to add themselves. If it's not bears fighting flagsticks or sandhill cranes working as security guards, it's Florida's gators interrupting a game by walking off with the ball. Golfers playing...
WESH

Two bears spotted in Daytona Beach neighborhood, police say

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach Police are warning residents to be on the lookout for a bear and cub that have been spotted multiple times in a neighborhood just south of the Speedway. They say the two bears have been spotted in this neighborhood between South Nova Road...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Daytona Beach, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Real Estate
Local
Florida Real Estate
Daytona Beach, FL
Business
State
Florida State
southfloridahospitalnews.com

AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway Hospital and Robins & Morton Celebrate Topping Out

June 13, 2022 – AdventHealth and construction firm Robins & Morton recently celebrated topping out the four-story, 153,000-square-foot AdventHealth Palm Coast Parkway Hospital. The topping out ceremony celebrates the installation of the final beam of a structure. It is an important milestone signifying structural completion of a building. When...
PALM COAST, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

No backyard chickens for Flagler Beach

Flagler Beach is no place for chickens, City Commissioners decided during a June 9 commission meeting. "No. Just no. Not on 50-foot lots." The city set aside time at a June 9 City Commission meeting to discuss a possible ordinance change to let people keep a modest number of backyard chickens.
FLAGLER BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realtors#Grilling#Toys#Good Energy#Spa#Housing List#Southern#Adams Cameron Co#French
fox35orlando.com

Police warn of bears in this Daytona Beach community

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Officers are warning the public about bears that have been recently spotted in an area of Daytona Beach. Two bears were seen in the area of South Nova Road and South Seneca Street over the last few days, the Daytona Beach Police Department said in a social media post Wednesday.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
rumble.com

He Was a Little Squirrely

Info from Licensor: "I was driving down the middle of a state park when I noticed a squirrel in the middle of the road. I pulled off to rescue him but had nothing in my car to grab him with, so I scooped him up with my hands and planned to bring him to a local wildlife rehabber’s house. About 20 minutes into the drive, he bit me. I placed him in the grass and headed to the ER for my rabies vaccine. I went back to check on him and he was gone."
ORMOND BEACH, FL
Orlando Date Night Guide

Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants

Everyone’s got an opinion about which are Orlando’s most romantic restaurants. Believe me, Orlando has no shortage of options. There are literally hundreds of restaurants in Orlando. Many of our local publications host reader-selected restaurant awards and ‘best of’ lists... The post Orlando’s Most Romantic Restaurants appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
ORLANDO, FL
orangeobserver.com

The Peach Truck coming to Winter Garden

The Peach Truck Tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long. The Peach Truck Tour is coming to the city of Winter Garden this weekend. The Peach Truck tour brings hand-picked fresh summer peaches to cities in nearly 30 states all summer long.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Monday weather: Hot day ahead with rain, storms likely in north Central Florida, metro Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - Today's forecast high: 93 degrees. Main weather concerns: Showers and storms will gradually develop through the morning in North Central Florida and push across the Orlando metro into the afternoon/evening hours. Storms will move generally from West to East at 15-20mph, due to a dominant west coast sea breeze. Heavy rain, gusty winds and cloud-to-ground lightning remain the primary hazards.
ORLANDO, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

15-acre wildfire affects traffic in Seminole County

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Forest Service is working to contain a wildfire burning near the Seminole Ranch Conservation Area. The Seminole County Fire Department responded to the intersection of State Road 46 and Morgan Alderman Road just before 1 p.m. for reports of a brush fire. According...
travel2next.com

20 Day Trips From Orlando

Even though Orlando is one of Florida’s most exciting cities, sometimes you need to get out of the hustle and bustle and head out to explore the sunshine state. Day trips from Orlando offer a variety of experiences, whether you want to immerse yourself in nature, see some of Florida’s exotic wildlife or feel the thrill at a theme park.
ORLANDO, FL
Daytona Beach News-Journal

Daytona Beach News-Journal

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
637K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Daytona Beach, FL from Daytona Beach News-Journal.

 http://news-journalonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy