Magazine-worthy million-dollar home is between river and ocean

This million-dollar estate was carefully planned and situated to create an ideal Florida paradise on one of Daytona Beach’s best cul-de-sacs leading to the Halifax River.

“From my experience, when you walk in most listings you feel like you are in a house, but this particular house makes you feel like you are home.” said Realtor Dan Harshaw. “It is truly Southern living at its best with a design that creates places for relaxation, privacy, living and entertaining.”

Encapsulated in John Hardie concrete siding for low maintenance and no worry of wood rot, this spacious four-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bath home features 10-foot ceilings, an open-floor plan and custom elements that “flow smoothly and emphasize the traditional Florida lifestyle without feeling like the typical ‘model home’ we see so much of,’’ said Harshaw, of Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors.

“As you enter the great room and gaze into the open pool and outdoor fireplace, your senses immediately cause any stress or tension to retreat,’’ he added. “And the beauty of using earth tones connects you with the surroundings.

The elegant open kitchen is well equipped with stainless-steel appliances, real-wood cabinets, granite countertops and designer lighting, hanging above the spacious center island with a breakfast bar. It also has French doors that open to the screen porch for grilling and gathering, adding to the indoor-outdoor dining experience. Another set of double French doors opens to a covered patio, overlooking the “picture-postcard” backyard with saltwater pool, spa and outdoor fireplace.

There’s a separate den and office on the main floor that can be used for those that work from home or need that extra TV room, while the upstairs holds the laundry room and the four large bedrooms — all with enormous closets.

“Do not overlook the enormous closets in every bedroom and on the stair landing,” explained Harshaw. “You will not be lacking any storage here.”

Plus, there’s an exercise room over the garage that can be a fifth bedroom, office, man cave, she space, kid’s getaway or just more storage,’’ he added.

The giant 25-foot-by-29-foot garage has enough room for car, truck, boat or RV parking.

“That’s 725 square feet for parking your toys,’’ said Harshaw. “Just as an example, the owner kept his 21-foot boat in there with no problem.”

There’s also an immense driveway that was created to accommodate six more vehicles.

“If you’re searching for that perfect Southern lifestyle, this is your answer,’’ Harshaw exclaimed. “This beauty has been loved and cared for over the years, and my feeling is that it has many, many more years of good energy to give.”

2 Hickory Lane, Daytona Beach

TOTAL LIVING SQUARE FEET: 3,300

LOT SIZE: 99 feet by 138 feet

BEDROOMS: 4

BATHROOMS: 2 full, 1 half

STORIES: 2

YEAR BUILT: 2002

PRICE: $1,099,000

CONTACT: Dan Harshaw, Adams, Cameron & Co. Realtors, 386-295-3719