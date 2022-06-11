New Boys & Girls Club of Massillon venue aims to break ground this summer

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Steven M. Grazier, The Independent
MASSILLON – The Boys & Girls Club of Massillon plans to construct a new $8.75 million facility on the city's southwest side, and ground is expected to break in the near future.

The new Boys & Girls Club venue is to be a two-story building and approximately 30% larger than its existing structure, according to Vince Pedro, director of the youth organization.

The new building will have multiple enhancements, allowing club members to be involved more with dance, drama, art and music activities.

"It will also help our kids separate more by age," Pedro said.

Matt Hull, president of the Boys & Girls Club board, said this week that mobilization of heavy equipment for the project could start moving to the site by the end of June. Construction should begin around mid-to-late July.

The Boys & Girls Club is to host a public ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of construction, Hull said. Private donations are funding the bulk of the project.

The new center is to be built in the south parking lot area, adjacent to the existing building.

The Boys & Girls club is located at 730 Duncan St. SW. The organization has nearly 900 youth members from Massillon and surrounding communities.

Its existing building is about 55 years old and includes an addition that was completed in 1997.

Massillon approved land transfer to Boys & Girls Club earlier this year

In March, Massillon City Council approved a land transfer to the Boys & Girls Club, allowing the organization to take over the property it plans to build on.

Prior to the transfer, the city and club were about a decade into a 99-year lease for the land on Duncan Street SW.

David Maley, Massillon's economic development director, said at the time that the city and Boys and Girls Club partnership has been highly positive for decades, and the upcoming project is a major boost for the community.

"(The project) is positive for kids and families, so it's good for the city, too," he said.

Reach Steven at steven.grazier@indeonline.com . On Twitter: @sgrazierINDE

This article originally appeared on The Independent: New Boys & Girls Club of Massillon venue aims to break ground this summer

