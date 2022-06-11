ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kimbolton, OH

200th anniversary of Clear Fork Baptist to be celebrated on June 26

By Contributed by Krista Caldwll
The Daily Jeffersonian
The Daily Jeffersonian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZFp5D_0g7dvNqM00

Nestled in the hills of Kimbolton lies a small, historic church. Clear Fork Baptist Church has undergone many changes over the years and will soon mark it's 200th anniversary.

The church was organized on April 20, 1822, and met in a plain log cabin in Birmingham. The first recorded membership of the church was 31. Clear Fork's small and struggling congregation worshipped for 22 years in this cabin, before moving a little more than a mile downstream. In 1844, a church was erected on the site and used for 36 years. The membership had reached approximately 80. The present structure was built and dedicated in 1880, debt free.

Clear Fork's services were held one Sunday a month until 1867, when the Rev. Thomas Jones became the church's first full-time pastor.

In 1902, the church's first organ was purchased. Sometime between 1904 and 1910 the interior of the church was redecorated and a baptistery was installed. The first piano was purchased in 1917 and a steel ceiling was installed in 1924.

Between 1952 and 1956 discussions began on building Sunday school rooms in the church. During this time, plans were being made for Salt Fork Dam to be built. The discussion then began concerning adding an addition to the church, since the effect any floodwaters, like those experienced in 1940, might have on the church property was uncertain. Plans were delayed for some time, but work began and in 1966 six Sunday school rooms and a foyer were finished and dedicated.

On May 30, 1982, the ground was broken for a fellowship hall. The dedication for this was held on Nov. 7, 1982, and in August 2004 a water well was drilled at the church.

On Oct. 12, 2008, the church dedicated an addition connecting the church building and the fellowship hall. The addition contained new indoor bathrooms, running water for the kitchen, and air conditioning in the fellowship hall.

On June 25, 2013, the church experienced another flood that covered the floor of the sanctuary and Sunday school rooms. Cleanup was again performed by church members.

In 2017, the wooded 8x8 floor support beams were replaced. After the beam replacement project, a major renovation project began, including new ceiling drywall in the Sunday school rooms and vestibule, and new lighting. There was also painting of the sanctuary, refinishing all oak floors and entrance doors, new shingle roofs on the Sunday school rooms and the fellowship hall, and new carpet in the sanctuary.

A 200th anniversary celebration will be held on June 26. A potluck will follow the morning worship service and celebration service at 2 p.m. Sunday school is at 10 a.m. and worship begins at 11 a.m. each Sunday. The church is now under Pastor Craig Murray and is located at 72198 Broadhead, Kimbolton.

Comments / 1

Related
WTAP

Historical house in Marietta almost hit by fallen tree

MARIETTA, W.Va. (WTAP) - A historical house in Marietta narrowly misses getting hit by a fallen tree. A tree was uprooted during the storms that started Monday night and into Tuesday morning. If it had fallen about five feet in the other direction, it would have hit the front of the Anchorage house. Since the tree did not hit the house, the Washington County Historical Society says insurance will not cover the tree removal.
MARIETTA, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Central Ohio Hot Dogs that Are Worth the Drive

When West Virginia native Kim Oxley moved to the Buckeye Lake area, she could not find a hot dog as good as what she grew up with in West Virginia. “I went to Skyline and was like, ‘What is this?’” she recalls. She missed the wares of West Virginia’s Hometown Hot Dogs, so she decided to open up her own location of the franchise. And it’s been a staple of the community for nearly 25 years.
COLUMBUS, OH
coolcleveland.com

Avon Duck Tape Festival Is Back at a New Location

Yet another festival returns after two dark years, when the Avon Heritage Duck Tape Festival comes back for three days of activities at a new locaton: Mercy Health Stadium in Avon. This festival has many of the earmarks of a full-fledged fair, including meet-and-greets with Disney characters, kids’ pony rides,...
Travel Maven

The Most Historic Ohio Restaurants

While there are tons of restaurants that have been open since the 20th century and are most definitely considered "old" there are very few restaurants that have been open since the 19th century, these are the restaurants that are considered "historic."
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Birmingham, OH
City
Kimbolton, OH
Local
Ohio Society
WLWT 5

Black bear spotted traveling between eastern Ohio counties

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — A black bear was seen traveling through residential areas of two Ohio counties this week. According to officials at the Ohio Division of Wildlife, the black bear was spotted traveling from northern Guernsey County, Ohio, into northern Noble County, Ohio. Officials said there are black...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
travellens.co

20 Best Things to Do in Port Clinton, OH

Port Clinton, located in Michigan's Ottawa County, is also known as the Walleye Capital of the World. It is situated on the bank of the Portage River in the Lake Erie area. With a population of approximately 6,000, Port Clinton is a port city filled with a mix of different ethnicities and some of the most incredible attractions.
PORT CLINTON, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Craig Murray
sent-trib.com

From the freezer to the oven: Rahe’s secret to peach pie

PEMBERVILLE – There are several steps to Sheila Rahe’s peach pie that are imperative to its success. Perhaps the most important is to freeze it. “The secret that I found is don’t wait to freeze that pie after it is done,” Rahe said. When she needs...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Church Building#Fork Baptist Church#Salt Fork Dam
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Burgers in Ohio

Are you in Ohio and craving a good burger? If the answer is yes, you should check out these local businesses, which offer some of the best burgers you can find in the Buckeye State.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
NewsBreak
Paintings
cleveland19.com

FirstEnergy crews work to restore power in Northeast Ohio after storm

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - FirstEnergy crews were working on restoring power for Northeast Ohio residents Tuesday after storms rolled through our area. As of Tuesday afternoon, Richland County had the highest number of customers affected, with more than 15,000 without power. In Ashland County, more than 6,000 customers were without...
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Chemical plant explosion injures 3 in Wooster

WOOSTER, Ohio (WJW) — Three people were injured after a chemical plant exploded Tuesday morning, the Wooster Fire Department confirmed. The incident took place after 10 a.m., with fire crews being called to the Quasar energy plant on Secrest Road. Firefighters said they saw smoke when they arrived on the scene and began to size […]
WOOSTER, OH
The Daily Jeffersonian

The Daily Jeffersonian

1K+
Followers
802
Post
228K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Cambridge, OH from The Daily Jeffersonian.

 http://daily-jeff.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy