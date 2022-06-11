ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guernsey County, OH

Residents can voice their opinions regarding grant applications

By Daily Jeffersonian
Guernsey County residents are encouraged to attend a public hearing to voice their opinions regarding the county's plans to apply for revitalization grants.

The county intends to apply for the Ohio Development Services Agency for funding under the 2022 Allocation & Neighborhood Revitalization Program on Tuesday.

The county is eligible to apply for up to $210,000 under the Allocation program and $750,000 under the Neighborhood Revitalization Program, provided the county meets applicable requirements, according to a press release from the Guernsey County Commissioners.

The county has considered previous input from residents and local assessments of what the county needs to determine what projects could be applied for.

Based of the input received, project being considered include: Senecaville (Mill Street) $170,777. Leverage Funds – Senecaville (Mill Street) $ 26,370. Fair Housing $ 3,000. Administration $9,853.

Alternative Project if one or more activities are no longer eligible for funding: Home repair (countywide) totaling: $26,370. 2022 Neighborhood Revitalization Grant street improvements, Senecaville (Mill Street) $ 527,394. Fair Housing $ 3,000. Administration $ 47,000,

The hearing will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, at the Secrest Senior Center, 201 High St., Senecaville.

For further information, contact the Economic and Community Development Office at 740-439- 5491.

